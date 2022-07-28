'Hie Thee Hither' to The New Deal Creative Arts Center's Annual Summer Shakespeare Fest

The New Deal Creative Arts Center presents Hyde Park's very own "Shakespeare in the Park" with two of The Bard's works: Merry Wives and Julius Caesar.

Merry Wives is New Deal's adult production under the direction of Parker Reed. Falstaff decides to fix his financial woe by seducing the wives of two wealthy merchants. The wives find he sent them identical letters and take revenge by playing tricks on Falstaff when he comes calling.

With the help of their husbands and friends, the wives play one last trick in the woods to put Falstaff's mischief to an end. This rendition is set in the town of Historic Hyde Park, with many references and landmarks cleverly added in by Reed.

The production features Andrew Austin, Joseph Eriole, Teresa Gasparini, Lia-Marie Henry, Stevie Hergenrader Reed, Riana Makow, Melissa Matthews, Eric Miller, Parker Reed, Jeff Sculley, Wendy Urban-Mead, and Thom Webb.

Performances will be on the outdoor stage located at Hackett Hill Park (79 East Market Street) in Hyde Park and will run August 5-14, 2022 with performances on Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 5:00pm.

Any Merry Wives ticket holder is welcome to come back on Friday, August 19, 2022 at 6:00pm for a one-night-only youth production of Julius Caesar at no additional cost. New Deal hosts a 3-week Shakespeare summer workshop for ages 8-18 years where youth spend the time learning about the work and times of William Shakespeare as well as designing and rehearsing a Shakespeare play. The culmination is a performance for family and friends with donations accepted at the door.

Grab your blankets/chairs, pack a picnic, and join New Deal this August in the great outdoors for the annual Summer Shakespeare Fest!

Merry Wives

August 5-14, 2022

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm

Sundays at 5:00pm

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students (student tickets are only available at the door)

TICKETS: https://www.simpletix.com/e/merry-wives-tickets-110052

Julius Caesar

ONE NIGHT ONLY!

Friday, August 19, 2022 at 6:00pm

Tickets are donations at the door (Admission is free for any ticket holder for the performances of Merry Wives)

Find out more about The New Deal Creative Arts Center by visiting their website: www.newdealarts.org.

Photo Credit: Louisa Vilardi