Governor Cuomo Allows Cinemas Outside of New York City to Reopen Beginning October 23

Audiences will be limited to 25% capacity, with up to 50 people allowed in attendance per showing.

Oct. 17, 2020  

Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced that cinemas outside of New York City will be allowed to reopen at limited capacity beginning on October 23, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Audiences will be limited to 25% capacity, with up to 50 people allowed in attendance per showing. In addition, masks will be required at all times, except when seated and eating or drinking, and social distancing will be enforced. Assigned seating will also be required.

The cinemas will only open in counties that are below 2% COVID-19 positivity on a 14-day average and have no "cluster zones."

This comes even as many films are delaying opening until next year. At this time, the only live-action film set to open this year is Wonder Woman 1984, which is set to hit theaters on December 25 in North America.

Read more on The Hollywood Reporter.


