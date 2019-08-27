Emelin Theatre Announces 2019 Gala

The EMELIN THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS will hold its Annual Gala on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 6:30pm at Beach Point Club, 900 Rushmore Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY 10543, where the legendary Don McLean will perform with his band. Don McLean is one of America's most enduring singer-songwriters and is forever associated with his classic hits "American Pie," "Vincent (Starry Starry Night)," "Castles in the Air," "And I Love You So" and "Crying."

Since first hitting the charts in 1971, Don has amassed over 40 gold and platinum records world-wide and, in 2004, was inducted into the Songwriters' Hall of Fame. His songs have been recorded by artists from every musical genre, most notably Madonna's No. 1 recording of "American Pie" in 2000 and George Michael's version of "The Grave" in 2003. Don McLean wound up the 20th century by performing "American Pie" for President Clinton at the Lincoln Memorial Gala in Washington D.C.

Tickets to the event start at $300 and can be purchased online at www.emelin.org/gala, or at the door the night of the event if still available. Tables of ten start at $5,000, in advance, and include a complimentary ad in the Gala Journal. Tables, Sponsorships and Advertising, including custom packages, are available by contacting the Development Office.

The evening's festivities begin at 6:30pm with cocktails, supper and silent auction, overlooking Long Island Sound. Friends and neighbors gather over cocktails and gourmet fare as they make their bids on vacation packages to Vail or the Caribbean, tickets to the Knicks or the American Ballet Theatre, a selection of premium wine or a month of yoga, all generously donated by local merchants and patrons. The reception is followed by dessert and coffee in the Grand Ballroom, a live auction and a performance by Don McLean and his band.

"The Gala isn't only one of the best parties of the year on the sound, it's essential in helping to sustain the Emelin's mission," states Mark Ettenger, President of the Emelin Board of Trustees. "The Emelin provides the most diverse and affordable world class performances in the region. We present the best in rock, bluegrass, classical, folk and world music, along with comedy, film, broadway and dance." This season the Emelin will present such quality, diverse artists as the legendary Roger McGuinn, founder of The Byrds, folk icon Tom Rush, Israeli superstar and peace activist David Broza, the talented daughter of The Band's Levon Helm, Amy Helm, the Queen of Bluegrass Rhonda Vincent, and the GRAMMY winning jazz artist John Lovano & Dave Douglas Quintet: Sound Prints. "Our pride and joy is our family and children's programming," adds Ettenger. "The program provides dozens of family shows and school outreach programs each season." A full listing of 2019-20 events can be found at emelin.org.

Emelin's Executive Director Elliot Fox claims the gala "is the theatre's single most important fundraiser of the year. We're very lucky to be part of a community that recognizes the importance of making quality performing arts accessible to all." Each year over 300 guests from the Westchester community and surrounding areas attend the event, including such notables as Westchester County Executive George Latimer, New York State Assemblyman Steve Otis, Town of Mamaroneck Supervisor Nancy Seligson, US Congresswoman, Nita Lowey and former NY State Senator Suzi Oppenheimer, to show their support for the Emelin and the performing arts. "I love the energy and spirit of our gala and look forward to the celebration every year," Fox continues. "The Emelin has been a cultural hub in Westchester for nearly fifty years, and I am grateful to the all of our friends that contribute to its success."





