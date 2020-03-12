All Public Events at Purchase College Performing Arts Center are Canceled

Purchase College has released the following statement regarding upcoming performances:

In response to concerns over the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), we are reaching out today to communicate to you about our upcoming performances.

Purchase College and The Performing Arts Center have been closely monitoring the guidelines provided by the CDC and New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) and have determined that, out of an abundance of caution and respect to the campus community, our patrons, and our artists, all public events planned on campus for the remainder of the spring semester, including all events and performances at The PAC, are cancelled.

We are sorry to have to share such disappointing news with you today. All ticketholders will be notified via phone call and email before the end of week regarding options relating to ticket refunds. If you have questions or concerns you can reach The PAC Box Office at 914-251-6200. The box office will remain open through the weekend to assist patrons.

Thank you for supporting The Performing Arts Center and Purchase College. We are committed to protecting the health of our community and we thank you for your understanding.

Photo Credit: Steve Ullathorne





Related Articles Shows View More Rockland / Westchester Stories

More Hot Stories For You