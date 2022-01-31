Academy Of Fortepiano Performance Presents International Fortepiano Salon 8

Catskill Mountain Foundation's Academy of Fortepiano Performance continues its International Fortepiano Salon Series on January 29, 2022 with the presentation of Salon 8: Improvisation In Historical Styles: Reviving A Lost Practice.

Livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube at 2 PM (EST), the event will be hosted by Academy of Fortepiano Performance faculty Maria Rose and Yi-heng Yang, and feature some of the current leaders in the international revival of historically based improvisation, Dr. John Mortensen and Nicola Canzano.

Dr. John Mortensen appears frequently as concert artist and masterclass teacher at colleges and universities in America and Europe and is noted for his ability to improvise entire concerts in historic styles, including complex compositions such as Baroque fugues.

Nicola Canzano is a composer and keyboardist who specializes in historical composition and improvisation, with a further focus on the high baroque.

Salon panelists will have conversations with them about their perspectives and approaches, as well as have them improvise live on a historical Erard piano and the harpsichord. The audience will also be invited to write a bar or two of music to be thrown into a "hat" for performers to improvise on them live.

Yiheng Yang will be joined by Academy of Fortepiano Performance alumnus Julian Jenson for some improvisations inspired by Brahms.

This year, Ms. Rose and Ms. Yang will continue to organize the well-loved Academy of Fortepiano Performance International Fortepiano Salons, bringing live-streamed panel discussions and excerpts of performances to a growing audience of participants from all around the world.

The Academy of Fortepiano Performance is funded in part by donations from private individuals and the Jarvis and Constance Doctorow Family Foundation.

Visit catskillmtn.org for registration to participate in Salon 8 livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube on January 29 at 2PM.