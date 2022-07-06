A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 Opens At Elmwood Playhouse

Elmwood Playhouse of Nyack, NY will be presenting A Doll's House, Part 2, written by Lucas Hnath and directed by Michael Edan. In Henrik Ibsen's 1879 iconic play A Doll's House, Nora Helmer walks out of her house leaving her husband and three children. Fifteen years later there's a knock on the door. A Doll's House, Part 2 runs from July 15 thru August 6 Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 2pm with a Thursday night performance on August 4 at 8pm. Tickets are $27 / $24 Seniors and Students.

In this provocative and funny play, Hnath explores Nora's return and the struggle over power and equality that defines relationships. A Doll's House, Part 2 received eight Tony Award nominations in 2017, including for Best Play, and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding New Broadway show.

A Doll's House, Part 2 features Kimberley Lowden of Greenwich, Derek Tarson of Nyack, Caroline Goldenberg of Englewood Cliffs, and Rollin Gardner of Chester.

Audience members must be fully vaccinated, and proof of vaccination and ID must be presented. Unvaccinated children may present proof of a negative COVID test. During performances, all audience members must wear masks. Visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2184339®id=84&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elmwoodplayhouse.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/covid19 to read the theater's current COVID policies and safety measures.

Elmwood Playhouse is located on 10 Park Street in Nyack, NY. For reservations, information or directions, call the Elmwood Playhouse Box Office at (845) 353-1313, or visit www.elmwoodplayhouse.com