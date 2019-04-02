Trinity Rep Earns Coveted 4-Star Rating From Charity Navigator

Trinity Repertory Company's improved financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency have earned it a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, America's largest independent charity evaluator. This is the first time that Trinity Rep has earned this accolade, and is one of only five charities in Rhode Island to hold this distinction.



Since 2002, using objective analysis, Charity Navigator has awarded only the most fiscally responsible organizations a 4-star rating. In 2011, Charity Navigator added 17 metrics, focused on governance and ethical practices as well as measures of openness, to its ratings methodology. These Accountability & Transparency metrics, which account for 50 percent of a charity's overall rating, reveal which charities operate in accordance with industry best practices and whether they are open with their donors and stakeholders.

Trinity Rep's exceptional 4-star rating sets it apart from its peers and demonstrates its trustworthiness to the public, according to Michael Thatcher, President & CEO of Charity Navigator. Only a quarter of charities rated by Charity Navigator receive the distinction of our 4-star rating, with only five being in Rhode Island. This adds Trinity Rep to a preeminent group of charities working to overcome our world's most pressing challenges. Based on its 4-star rating, people can trust that their donations are going to a financially responsible and ethical charity when they decide to support Trinity Rep.

When people donate to Trinity Rep, they are partners in our charitable mission of reinventing the public square through company, community, and education, said executive director Tom Parrish. The Board and staff take very seriously the effective stewardship of our supporters' charitable investments in our not-for-profit endeavor, and deeply value those relationships. We hope our donors feel great pride in all they help us to accomplish, including now bringing Trinity Rep to the most financially stable and sustainable position in its history. For more information about Trinity Rep's mission, histories, and financial performance, please click here: www.trinityrep.com/about.

Trinity Rep's rating and other information about charitable giving are available free of charge on www.charitynavigator.org. More detailed information about Trinity Rep's rating is available to Charity Navigator site visitors who become registered users, another free service.

ABOUT CHARITY NAVIGATOR

Charity Navigator, www.charitynavigator.org, is the largest charity evaluator in America and its website attracts more visitors than all other charity rating groups combined. The organization helps guide intelligent giving by evaluating the Financial Health and Accountability & Transparency of more than 8,000 charities. Charity Navigator accepts no advertising or donations from the organizations it evaluates, ensuring unbiased evaluations, nor does it charge the public for this trusted data. As a result, Charity Navigator, a 501(c)(3) public charity itself, depends on support from individuals, corporations, and foundations that believe it provides a much-needed service to America's charitable givers. Charity Navigator can be reached directly by telephone at (201) 818-1288, or by mail at 139 Harristown Road, Suite 101, Glen Rock, N.J., 07452.

ABOUT TRINITY REP

Rhode Island's Tony Award-winning theater, Trinity Rep has created unparalleled professional theater for and with its community since its founding in 1963. Trinity Rep strives to facilitate human connection and has been a driving force behind the creativity that fuels and defines the region for more than 50 years.

Trinity Rep is committed to reinventing the public square and inspiring dialogue by creating emotionally-stimulating live productions that range from classical to contemporary and innovative education programs for all ages and abilities. Its annual production of A Christmas Carol has brought families together for more than four decades and made memories for over a million audience members. It will return again in 2019 for its 42nd year.

The 2019-20 Season features the world premiere of The Prince of Providence by George Brant, based on the book The Prince of Providence by Mike Stanton, Fade by Tanya Saracho, August Wilson's Radio Golf, A Tale of Two Cities by Brian McEleney, based on the novel by Charles Dickens, Sweat by Lynn Nottage, and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by Hugh Wheeler.



For more information, call the box office at (401) 351-4242 or visit www.TrinityRep.com.





