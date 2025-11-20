Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Trinity Repertory Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Rhode Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Rhode Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

“A Christmas Carol” at Trinity Repertory Company is as much a Rhode Island holiday tradition as snow, shopping, and Santa. I’m ashamed to admit that I haven’t seen it since 2014, so this 49th annual production was especially new and fresh for me, much like revisiting an old friend whom I hadn’t realized how much I missed, and I understood once again why New Englanders trek to Providence year after year during the yuletide season for this magical experience.

For the very few not in the know, the Charles Dickens’ classic—adapted this year by Richard Jenkins, Sharon Jenkins, and Stephen Thorne, and with original music by Richard Cumming—introduces Ebenezer Scrooge (Thorne), an irritable London businessman with a severe dislike of all things jolly, whose name is now synonymous with one who loathes the sentiment of Christmas.

Fittingly, on Christmas Eve, Scrooge receives a visit from the ghost of his deceased business partner, Jacob Marley (Mauro Hantman), with a warning of forthcoming danger. Scrooge then embarks on a spiritual journey where he remembers his youth, examines the present day, and glimpses his future, accompanied by ghosts from Christmas Past (Gillian Williams), Present (Taavon Gamble), and Yet to Come (Nate Dendy).

This lively, colorful, heartfelt production is co-directed by Richard Jenkins, the Emmy-winning, Oscar-nominated actor and former artistic director at Trinty Rep, with his wife, Sharon, who is also the choreographer. Dendy serves as the immeasurably charming, omniscient Narrator, guiding the audience throughout Scrooge’s supernatural adventure with a devilish grin and clever, impressive magic tricks.

The intricate, open-air setting, designed by Michael McGarty, is especially eye-catching and conducive to the celebratory sequences with songs and dancing. The outstanding musicians, who appear onstage (directed by James Woods), help to create a joyous, carnival-like atmosphere with contagious energy, particularly when we meet Scrooge’s mentor, Fezziwig (Gamble), and during the dinner party at the home of Scrooge’s nephew, Fred (Henry Nwaru).

The cast is a veritable hotbed of talent, with the always amazing Thorne leading the pack. Even at his angriest, his Scrooge still manages to garner some of our sympathy, which makes his transformation from ornery to altruistic all the more profound.

As Christmas Past, Williams is remarkably stylish and enticing, and Gamble exudes playfulness and positivity as Christmas Present and Fezziwig. Nwaru depicts the conflicted temperament of Fred with modesty and eloquence, and Hantman is ominously captivating as Marley.

A delightfully dutiful Jeff Church plays Scrooge’s underappreciated employee, Bob Cratchit, and an exquisite Kayla Bennett is unapologetically candid as Mrs. Cratchit. Alison Russo and Evie Dumont each tackle several roles with style and prowess, and Tess Loezos deserves special mention for her moving portrayal of Fan, Scrooge's late sister.

The music, costumes, scenery, acting, lighting, and sound are all top-notch, making this season’s production of “A Christmas Carol” at Trinity Rep truly extraordinary.

“A Christmas Carol” runs through December 31st at Trinity Repertory Company, located at 201 Washington Street in Providence. For tickets and information, visit www.trinityrep.com or call 401-351-4242.

Photo by Mark Turek

Reader Reviews

Need more Rhode Island Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...