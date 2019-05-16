Todrick Hall's Haus Party Tour Stops At The VETS In Providence

Broadway Actor and Streamy Award Winner Todrick Hall announced his new world tour "Haus Party World Tour". The tour will feature brand new sets and costumes and will feature the music from his three-part album "Haus Party" as well as some of his most viral online creations live onstage. The 30+ city world tour will stop at The VETS in Providence on November 6. Tickets & VIP packages for the Haus Party World Tour go on sale beginning Friday, May 17th. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased online at TheVetsRI.com.

Todrick is a singer, songwriter, dancer, actor, choreographer, playwright and director. In 2010 Todrick Hall rose to fame as a semi-finalist on the ninth season of American Idol. He focused his talent on creating his own content on YouTube. His videos of flash mobs to songs by Ariana Grande and Beyoncé became viral video sensations. Todrick has amassed over 3 million YouTube subscribers and an astounding 630 million YouTube views. He has since choreographed for Beyoncé. He won the 2016 Streamy Award for Breakthrough Artist of the Year.



In 2014, Todrick was named one of Forbes' 30 Under 30 to watch in Hollywood & Entertainment. He also starred in his self-titled MTV show, TODRICK, which he wrote and directed. The docu-series showed fans a behind the scenes look at Todrick and his creative team as they choreographed and staged elaborate performance videos. He has written and directed commercials for Fiat and theme songs for Sesame Street. He wrote and performed in the Virgin Airlines Safety Video. He has also been a judge and choreographer for RuPaul's Drag Race.



Todrick has starred in the Grammy & 6 time Tony Award-winning musical Kinky Boots as well as played the iconic role of Billy Flynn in Chicago. He was also part of the Tony Award-winning musical Memphis, and prior to that he took the stage alongside Fantasia Barrino in The Color Purple.



He has also just released his Netflix film Todrick Hall Behind The Curtain, an inspiring documentary that shows the hard work and creative power of this multi-talented artist.





