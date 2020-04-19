Theatre By the Sea Postpones Summer 2020 Season

Theatre By the Sea has announced the postponement of its summer 2020 season, due to the current health crisis.

"Although all of our productions have been cast, our sets and costumes have been created, and we are "ready to go," it is unclear when the stay-at-home order will be lifted and organizations relying on large numbers of people will be allowed to reopen," the company said in a statement on its website.

The company states that they are currently in communication with the publishing houses to secure licensing rights for the four shows they were planning for this summer, which included Funny Girl, Million Dollar Quartet, Footloose, and Kinky Boots, as well as the encore presentation of Mamma Mia!

Theatre By the Sea is asking that patrons consider helping out by retaining existing tickets, buying gift certificates, or purchasing subscriptions and additional tickets.

Learn more at theatrebythesea.com.





