Theatre By The Sea Postpones 2020 Summer Season

In response to ongoing developments with the Coronavirus/COVID-19 Pandemic and out of concern for the health and safety of audiences, performers, musicians, crew members, and staff, Theatre By The Sea's owner and producer Bill Hanney has announced that he has decided to postpone the 2020 summer season until 2021.

"The past several weeks have been very challenging as we all practice social distancing in order to help slow the spread of the Coronavirus/COVID-19," said Mr. Hanney. "Rhode Island's stay-at-home order has made it necessary for all of our employees to work remotely and although some tasks can easily be accomplished from home, others cannot. Live theatre is the ultimate team sport. So, although all of our productions have been cast, our sets and costumes have been created, and we are ready to go, it is unclear when the stay-at-home order will be lifted and organizations relying on large numbers of people will be allowed to reopen."

"In addition, it is of utmost importance that our devoted audience members feel comfortable gathering together to experience live theatre as it is meant to be. So, although we are heartbroken that we will not be seeing our beloved patrons this summer at Theatre By The Sea, we feel it is best to err on the side of caution and safety, which is why we are now planning to postpone Theatre By The Sea's 2020 season until 2021. We are currently in communication with the publishing houses in order to secure the licensing rights for four musicals and the planned encore presentation of Mamma Mia!"

Since its beginnings, when the theatre was created by Alice Tyler during the Great Depression in order to give people work and provide an escape for the public, Theatre By The Sea has survived numerous hardships including:

• The Great New England Hurricane of 1938

• World War II, which closed the theatre for four years

• A property sale in 1958, theatre utilized sporadically for several years

• Imminent demolition in 1966, (saved by Tommy Brent)

• Closed by FourQuest in 2003, (reopened four years later)

• Postponement due to Coronavirus/COVID-19

With continued support from the community, Theatre By The Sea will, as always, continue on!

Audiences can assist the theatre by retaining their existing tickets, buying gift certificates, or purchasing subscriptions and additional tickets. They can also help by spreading the word among their family and friends that Theatre By The Sea will be back.

The Theatre By The Sea box office window is currently closed. For any questions or concerns, patrons should send an email to boxoffice.tbts@gmail.com and someone will respond as soon as possible.

"As it has been said, 'absence makes the heart grow fonder,' so it will be that much sweeter when we can all be reunited next summer," concluded Hanney. "This is just an intermission. We'll see you soon!! Be well."





Related Articles Shows View More Rhode Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You