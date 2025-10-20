The Blues Room @ Bento’s Brings Live Blues, Soul & Jazz To Downtown New Bedford

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A new wave of live music is flowing through downtown New Bedford. THE BLUES ROOM, presented by Poly-Groove Records, Bento's Bar & Grill, and WNB One Radio, brings together some of the region's most talented musicians for an evening of live blues, soul, and jazz every second Saturday of the month at Bento's Bar & Grill, 555 Pleasant Street.

At the heart of this monthly concert series is The Mwalim Trio, led by multi-award-winning soul and blues artist Mwalim DaPhunkee Professor, joined each month by a rotating lineup of guest artists. The result is a night that blends classic and contemporary sounds, where improvisation and storytelling come together to create a truly immersive live experience.

"Each Blues Room performance feels like a musical conversation between the players, the audience, and the spirit of the music itself," says Mwalim. "It's about community, connection, and celebrating our city's incredible cultural mix."

The Blues Room has quickly become one of the area's premier live music destinations, attracting audiences from across the South Coast who crave authentic, high-quality performances. Whether it's smooth jazz grooves, heartfelt blues, or soul-stirring ballads, every show transforms Bento's into an intimate listening room where musicians and listeners share the groove.

Upcoming performance dates include Nov. 8, Dec. 13, Jan. 10, Feb. 14, Mar. 14, Apr. 11, May 9, and Jun. 13.

Audience members can expect an evening that highlights both New Bedford's rich cultural diversity and its growing live music scene. Each show celebrates the city's deep connection to creative expression while offering an inclusive space where locals and visitors alike can unwind, connect, and groove.

"We're thrilled to partner with Bento's and WNB One Radio to create a series that uplifts our local artists and brings world-class musicianship to the heart of downtown New Bedford," adds Raeha Ramos, President of Poly-Groove Records.

Whether you're a longtime fan of the blues, a lover of live jazz, or simply looking for a soulful night out, THE BLUES ROOM offers an unforgettable evening of music, storytelling, and community New Bedford style.

THE BLUES ROOM takes place every 2nd Saturday of the month at Bento's Bar & Grill, 555 Pleasant Street, New Bedford, MA.