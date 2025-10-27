THE OUTSIDERS Tickets On Sale This Week At The Providence Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) has announced that single tickets for the Tony Award-winning Best Musical THE OUTSIDERS will go on sale Friday, October 31, 2025, at 10 a.m.

Set in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1967, THE OUTSIDERS follows Ponyboy Curtis, his Best Friend Johnny Cade, and their “Greasers” family as they clash with their affluent rivals, the Socs. The musical explores friendship, belonging, and identity in a world that may never accept them, while discovering that there is still “lots of good in the world.” Featuring a dynamic original score, THE OUTSIDERS brings S.E. Hinton’s coming-of-age story to life with emotional depth and contemporary resonance.

Winner of four 2024 Tony Awards including Best Musical, THE OUTSIDERS features a book by Tony Award nominee Adam Rapp with Tony Award winner Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Levine, choreography by Tony Award nominees Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman, and direction by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor. The creative team includes scenography by AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, costume design by Sarafina Bush, lighting by Brian MacDevitt, sound by Cody Spencer, and projections by Hana S. Kim.

THE OUTSIDERS opened on Broadway on April 11, 2024, at the Jacobs Theatre to critical acclaim and continues to play to sold-out houses. The New York Post called it “the best new musical of the season,” while The New York Times hailed it as “electrifying, astonishing, endlessly effective,” and Entertainment Weekly praised its “heart of gold and power to inspire an entire generation.”

The Grammy-nominated Original Broadway Cast Recording, released by Sony Masterworks Broadway, is available now at theoutsidersbroadway.lnk.to/castalbum.

Tickets will be available online at ppacri.org, by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787), or in person at the PPAC Box Office (220 Weybosset Street, Providence, RI). The musical will run April 14–19, 2026, as part of the Taco and The White Family Foundation Broadway Series. Group orders of ten or more can be placed through Paul Hiatt at 401.574.3162.