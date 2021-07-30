THE JUDY AND BARBRA SHOW Will Be Performed at The Granite Theatre Next Month

The winner of 9 Broadway World Cabaret Awards - New England's Number One Live Singing Judy Garland and Barbra Streisand Impersonators Summer Orlando and Barbra Joan Streetsand, make their Rhode Island Debut at the historic Granite Theatre, in this fully scripted 90 minute all live singing cabaret stage show!

Summer Orlando is Judy Garland and Barbra Joan Streetsand is Barbra Streisand! Summer and Babs have taken this sold-out show all over New England, NYC, and Florida from theater venues all the way to restaurants and now are going on the road all across the US. They recently Debuted their show at The Greenroom 42 in NYC, followed by a 2-week theater residency in Fort Lauderdale, Rehoboth Beach, South Carolina, and Milton Theatre.

WHEN: August 13 &14 at 8pm

WHERE: The Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St, Westerly, RI

For tickets visit Granitetheatre.com or call the Box Office at (401) 596-2341