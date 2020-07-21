RISE Announces 1st Annual Statewide Scavenger Hunt

Like all performance companies, RISE has been hit hard by the COVID pandemic. A year without theater means a year without income, and right now RISE needs a major jumpstart. It's time to #saveRISE!



As Rhode Island enters Phase III of its reopening plan, RISE is thrilled to finally start bringing its community back together. On Saturday, August 22, RISE will hold a family-friendly, interactive fundraising event: the first annual RISE Statewide Competitive Scavenger Hunt!





WHAT IS THIS?



1. A fundraising event to SAVE RISE!

2. A day of cutthroat competition and amazing adventure, as teams gallivant around Rhode Island, trying to score the most points by snapping photos, taking videos, following clues, gathering items, answering trivia questions, occasionally performing showtunes, and STRATEGIZING to beat their opponents!



WHEN: AUGUST 22, 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM

STARTING LOCATION: Temple to Music, Roger Williams Park, Providence, RI

ENDING LOCATION: The RISE Playhouse, Woonsocket, RI

REGISTRATION FEE: $100/team

There is NO limit to the number of people who may join a team!



EVENT IS LIMITED TO 20 TEAMS ONLY!



FIRST PLACE PRIZE: 50% of proceeds (i.e., if 20 teams register, that's $1000)

SECOND PLACE PRIZE: $50 Gift Card for Chelo's Woonsocket

THIRD PLACE PRIZE: RISE Swag!



RULES:

A team can include as many people as possible, with no age limits or other restrictions.

What's the catch? Each team may only have THREE vehicles in play.



Now in its 13th season, Rhode Island Stage Ensemble is one of the preeminent theater companies of northern Rhode Island. Based in Woonsocket's historic Morning Star Masonic Lodge, RISE's mission is to provide quality, affordable theater performances and high-caliber education programs for children, youth, and adults.

