PPAC's Community Outreach & Engagement Program Presents Virtual Programming for Arts Showcase & Experience

J.L. "Lynn" Singleton, President and CEO of the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC), is pleased to announce that PPAC will be offering virtual programming for 2021 for two of the Theatre's Community Outreach and Engagement programs: Arts Showcase and Experience PPAC. These programs are FREE and open to all Rhode Island elementary, middle, and high school students. PPAC thanks and acknowledges Rhode Island Commerce for the HArT ESR Award which provided $80,000 to make the virtual programming platform possible.



"PPAC is committed to continuing these programs via this new virtual platform for 2021. All Rhode Island students (elementary through high school) can continue to experience the performing arts in this way at no cost," said Dana Brazil, director of community outreach and engagement.



"Registration for these programs is now open and we encourage educators to take advantage of this opportunity to benefit as many students as possible, " Brazil said.



PPAC's Arts Showcase performances are open to Rhode Island public, private, parochial, charter, and home-schooled students in grades K through 8. Performances will run from January through May of 2021 virtually; each performance will be available to watch for a two-week period. Teachers who are interested in virtually viewing PPAC Arts Showcase performances with their students can view detailed show descriptions and download a registration form at https://www.ppacri.org/outreach/arts-showcase or request registration materials by contacting Dana Brazil at dbrazil@ppacri.org.



The 2020/2021 Arts Showcase Series includes performances by

David Gonzalez - Cuentos: Tale from the Latino World (January 11 - 26, 2021), Step Afrika! (February 1 - 11, 2021), Ryan P. Casey - Tap into History (March 1 - 12, 2021), BoSoma Dance Company - Stories in Motion (March 22 - April 5, 2021), and PPAC house organist Peter Krasinski (May 3 - 28, 2021).



Launched in the 2019/2020 Season, Experience PPAC's mission is to introduce every tenth grader in Rhode Island to Broadway by seeing a Broadway show at the Theatre. For the 2020/2021 Season, Experience PPAC will be offering two virtual viewings of the Tony Award winning shows: MEMPHIS (February 1 - 12, 2021) and KINKY BOOTS (March 1 - 12, 2021).



The virtual platform will enable high school students in grades 9 - 12 to have the opportunity to see these shows at no charge. Teachers who are interested in accessing detailed show descriptions and/or arranging virtual viewings of MEMPHIS or KINKY BOOTS for their students can register at https://www.ppacri.org/outreach/experience-ppac or request registration materials by contacting Dana Brazil at dbrazil@ppacri.org