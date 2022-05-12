Midlake to Join Lineup for Newport Folk Festival

Midlake has announced an eagerly anticipated performance at the upcoming Newport Folk Festival 2022, set for Newport, RI's Fort Adams State Park on Saturday, July 23. The upcoming appearance marks the latest date on the acclaimed Texas-based band's current world headline tour, with North American, UK, and European headline shows set through November. In addition, Midlake will make a number of international festival appearances, including Sonoma, CA's Huichica Festival (June 11), Maastricht, NL's Bruis Festival (September 2), and Birmingham, UK's Mosely Folk Festival (September 4). For complete details and remaining ticket information, please visit www.midlakeband.com/tour.

The world tour - which continues this weekend with headline shows at the legendary Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, NY (Friday, May 13) and New York City's famed Bowery Ballroom (Saturday, May 14) - celebrates the recent release of Midlake's acclaimed fifth studio album, For The Sake Of Bethel Woods, available now via ATO Records in the US and Bella Union in the UK. The album has been accompanied by a multi-part series of exclusive live sessions, "Meanwhile In Texas," streaming now via YouTube HERE. Filmed at Dallas, TX's Modern Electric Sound Recorders by director Rett Rogers (Nicole Atkins, Nathaniel Rateliff) and co-director Barbara FG, the series includes captivating live renditions of such LP standouts as "Feast of Carrion," "Bethel Woods," "Meanwhile...," and the incredibly powerful "Noble."

WATCH "FEAST OF CARRION (MEANWHILE IN TEXAS)"

LISTEN TO FOR THE SAKE OF BETHEL WOODS

Produced, engineered, and mixed by GRAMMY® Award-winner John Congleton (St. Vincent, Explosions in the Sky, Sharon Van Etten) at Elmwood Recording Studio in Dallas, TX, For The Sake Of Bethel Woods marks Midlake's fifth full-length release and first time recording with an outside producer. The result is an album of immersive warmth and mystery from a landmark band once feared lost by fans, but here revivified with freshness and constancy of intent. A desire to commune with the past and connect with present, lived experience asserts itself throughout songs such as "Bethel Woods" - named of course for the site of 1969's original 37-acre Woodstock festival field - and the sky-scraping space-rock of "Exile." That same resonant spirit is further embodied by the instantly memorable cover art, designed by pro skateboarder/filmmaker/visual artist Brian Lotti and featuring a striking photo of keyboardist/flautist Jesse Chandler's father, who tragically passed away in 2018.

Midlake is: Eric Pulido, Eric Nichelson, McKenzie Smith, Jesse Chandler, and Joey McClellan.

MIDLAKE

TOUR 2022

MAY

13 - Woodstock, NY - Levon Helm Studios

14 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall

17 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall

19 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway

20 - Kansas City, MO - recordBar

21 - Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall

JUNE

5 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf

7 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

8 - Joshua Tree, CA - Pappy & Harriet's

10 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour

11 - Sonoma, CA - Huichica Festival *

12 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

15 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge

16 - Seattle, WA - The Triple Door

17 - Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre

19 - Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room

21 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theatre

22 - Fort Collins, CO - Washington's

SEPTEMBER

4 - Birmingham, UK - Mosely Folk Festival *

6 - Istanbul, TU - Zorlu PSM %100 Studio

NOVEMBER

2 - Utrecht, NL - Ronda

4 - Groningen, NL - De Oosterpoort

6 - Copenhagen, DK - Pumpehuset

7 - Stockholm, SW - Nalen

8 - Oslo, NO - Vulkan Arena

9 - Gothenburg, SW - Pustervik

* FESTIVAL PERFORMANCE

CONNECT WITH MIDLAKE:

MIDLAKEBAND.COM | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | TWITTER | YOUTUBE