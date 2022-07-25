Magician/Juggler Robert Clarke Comes to Theatre By The Sea

Robert Clarke and his enormously popular show, will return to Theatre By The Sea, which includes magic, juggling and comedy on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 10:00 am and 12 noon. Robert Clarke will be appearing at Theatre By The Sea as part of the 2022 Children's Festival sponsored by The Original Vanilla Bean.

With his remarkable magic and juggling skills, audience favorite Robert Clarke has the uncanny ability to capture the young and old with his fun-filled family show. Always high energy and fast paced, Robert takes the audience on a roller coaster of belly laughs and cheers. Each show is family friendly and is always audience interactive with both children and adults.

Robert Clarke started performing at the age of 16 - training under "The Suspenders," a juggling group from his hometown of Cape Cod, MA. He began learning juggling, magic, and comedy skills and knew it was the beginning of his career. After high school, Robert worked for Cape Cod Biochemical full time for five years and performed on the weekends.

In 1991, Robert began his professional career at the Mashpee Commons Street Performer Festival - a festival where artists "strut their stuff" in front of large crowds on the street. He made his way to Harvard Square, Cambridge, MA in 1997 - street performing seven days a week - honing his interactive skills and understanding how to work all types of crowds.

In 2001, Robert was invited to perform at Huis Ten Bosch, one of Japan's largest theme parks, for 18 weeks. After a successful run, he returned in 2007 and 2008 - each time learning more Japanese and working on his craft. He has since performed in Canada, Singapore and nearly every state in the United States.

Before or after the show families can enjoy cold drinks, and light bites, which will be available for purchase at the gazebo.

As part of their sponsorship, The Original Vanilla Bean invites those attending Children's Festival performances to bring their post-show Children's Festival tickets to the popular ice cream spot, located at 757 Matunuck Beach Road, Wakefield, to get one free kid's cone with the purchase of an adult cone.

Robert Clarke: Magician/Juggler will be presented at Theatre By The Sea located at 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield, RI on Friday, August 5 at 10:00 am and 12:00 noon. Single tickets are $13 each. Discount rates are available for groups of 20 or more by calling (401) 782-3800 x112. Tickets are on sale at the box office Monday through Saturday from 11:00 am-5:00 pm, Sundays from 12 noon-5:00 pm, (performance days until curtain), online 24-hours-a-day at www.theatrebythesea.com and via telephone during normal box office hours by calling (401) 782-TKTS (8587).