Louis C.K. Brings RIDICULOUS to PPAC in October

Louis C.K. announced that his 2025 tour will include the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) on Sunday, October 19 at 7P. Launching Thursday, April 17, the tour will include more than 75 North American dates. This follows three consecutive sold out tours (2019-2021), including a historic performance at Madison Square Garden with the first-ever live-streamed comedy show at the iconic venue, drawing in 100,000 viewers.

Louis C.K. newsletter members will be able to access the first presale beginning today at 10A. Presale for Venue subscribers begins on February 27 at 10A. Tickets go on-sale to the general public beginning February 28 at 10A and will be available at the PPAC Box Office window (220 Weybosset Street, Providence, RI 02903), by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787) and online. Box office window and phone hours are Monday – Friday, 10A – 5P; Saturday, 10A – 2P and two hours prior to curtain time(s) on performance day(s).

Louis C.K. is a six-time Emmy Award and three-time Grammy Award winner. He has released over ten stand up specials including his most recent “Louis C.K. at the Dolby," “Sorry,” and “Sincerely, Louis C.K.," all released direct to fans on his website. In 2023, C.K. live-streamed his sold out in the round performance from Madison Square Garden, aptly named “Back To The Garden," through his website. Previous specials include “Shameless," "Chewed Up," “Hilarious," "Word - Live at Carnegie Hall" (audio), "Live at the Beacon Theater," "Oh My God," "Live at the Comedy Store," and "Louis C.K. 2017." C.K. is the creator, writer, director, and star of the Peabody Award winning shows “Louie" and "Horace and Pete." C.K. also co-wrote, directed, and appeared in the feature film “Fourth of July,” released in theaters nationwide in July 2022. In January 2015, he became the first comedian to sell out Madison Square Garden three times for the same tour.

