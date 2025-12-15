Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards; THE WIZARD OF OZ Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for Rhode Island & beyond.
The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Standings
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Alex Duprey
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre
18%
Justina Mabray
- SWEENEY TODD
- East End Theatre and Performing Arts
15%
Molly Berard
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
11%
Jenn Webb
- CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Stadium Theatre
8%
Jane Allard
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
8%
Jenna Larson
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Stadium Theatre
7%
Crespo the Second
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Players, Barker
7%
Christopher Campbell
- HAIRSPRAY
- Theatre By The Sea
6%
Nikki Snelson
- HEAETBREAK HOTEL
- Theatre By The Sea
5%
Taavon Gamble
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Trinity Rep
4%
Marley Shaw
- CHICAGO
- West Bay Community Theater
4%
Kira Hawkridge
- THE TROJAN WOMEN
- OUT LOUD Theatre
3%
Stacey Fleming Flaherty
- BEAUTIFUL
- Stadium Theatre
3%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Belle Brancato
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Stadium Theatre
12%
Jillian Gesualdi
- SWEENEY TODD
- East End Theatre & Performing Arts
11%
A Christmas Carol
- AMANDA WADE
- Stadium Theatre
9%
Michaela Nerney
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre
7%
Liora Gafen
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
6%
Michaela Nerney
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
6%
Ricci Mann
- THE WISH
- Reverie Theatre Group
5%
Connor Goins
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Players at Barker Playhouse
5%
Jesus Christ Super Star
- KATHERINE GRIST
- Stadium Theatre
5%
Aaron Blanck
- THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE
- Burbage Theatre
4%
Matthew Eisemann and Serena Roy
- PUFFS
- J-DAPA
4%
Teal Griswold
- CINDERELLA
- The Community Players
3%
Stephanie Travera
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Players at Barker Playhouse
3%
Michaela Nerney
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
3%
Carol Allen
- THE REVLON GIRL
- The Players, Barker
2%
David T. Howard
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Gamm Theatre
2%
Kira Hawkridge
- THE TROJAN WOMEN
- OUT LOUD Theatre
2%
Riley Nedder
- THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME
- Burbage Theatre
2%
Michaela Nerney
- THE GREAT GATSBY
- Stadium theatre
2%
Samantha Urbaez
- NEVER THE SINNER
- Reverie Theatre Group
2%
Michaela Nerney
- BEAUTIFUL
- Stadium Theatre
2%
Janet Schachtel
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Jamestown Community Theatre
1%
Marissa Dufault
- THE LUCKY CHANCE
- Head Trick Theatre
1%
Michaela Nerney
- MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM
- Stadium Theatre
1%
Amber Voner
- BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY
- Trinity Rep
1%Best Dance Production THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
23%HAIRSPRAY
- Theatre By The Sea
23%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
21%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
19%THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- RISE
14%Best Direction Of A Musical
Will Gelinas
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Stadium Theatre
13%
Christian O'Neill
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
12%
Emily Nicole Cameron
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Stadium Theatre
12%
Sean Leehan
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
12%
Samantha Hudgins, Lydia Johnson
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Players, Barker
9%
Christopher Campbell
- HAIRSPRAY
- Theatre By The Sea
7%
Michael Daniels
- BEAUTIFUL
- Stadium Theatre
6%
Terry Shea
- CHICAGO
- West Bay Community Theater
6%
Nikki Snelson
- HEARTBREAK HOTEL
- Theatre By The Sea
5%
Nicole DiMattei
- 101 DALMATIONS KIDS
- The Granite Theater
5%
John K McElroy II
- MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
- The Community Players
5%
Kevin P. Hill
- WAITRESS
- Theatre By The Sea
5%
Rachel Terceira
- CINDERELLA
- The Community Players
2%Best Direction Of A Play
Alexander Bulova
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Stadium Theatre
12%
Jenn Webb
- CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Stadium Theatre
9%
Matthew Eisemann and Serena Roy
- PUFFS
- J-DAPA
7%
Alex Eldridge
- CALENDAR GIRLS
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
7%
Dekhi Touray
- ON GOLDEN POND
- Stadium theatre
6%
Kaylee Arruda
- IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE
- Stadium Theatre
5%
Tony Estrella
- HAMLET
- Gamm Theatre
5%
Cyrus Busteed
- THE WISH
- Reverie Theatre Group
4%
Rose Linnell
- THAT DAY IS COMING, EVERY DAY IS COMING
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
4%
David Raposo
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Stadium Theatre
4%
Audrey Dubois
- ODYSSEY SPEEDRUN : 24 BOOKS IN 60 MINUTES
- Swamp Meadow Community Theatre
4%
Jill Tokac
- THE GREAT GATSBY
- Stadium Theatre
3%
Nicole DiMattei
- THE TALE OF THE ALLERGIST'S WIFE
- Granite Theater
3%
Lynne Collinson & Karen Besson
- THE REVLON GIRL
- The Players, Barker
3%
Brian McEleney
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Gamm
3%
Lauren Katherine Pothier
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Reverie Theatre Group
3%
Karen Besson
- PICNIC
- The Arctic Playhouse
2%
Kira Hawkridge
- THE TROJAN WOMEN
- OUT LOUD Theatre
2%
Jay Burns
- LEND ME A TENOR
- The Community Players
2%
Judy George
- DINNER WITH FRIENDS
- Granite Theatre
2%
Daria-Lyric Montaquila
- SUITE MEETING
- Reverie Theatre Group
1%
Christopher Windom
- SOMEONE WILL REMEMBER US
- Trinity Rep
1%
Angela Brazil
- EVERY BRILLIANT THING
- Burbage Theatre
1%
Rebecca Maxfield
- DR. KORCZAK AND THE CHILDREN
- Head Trick Theatre
1%
Lynne Collinson
- HANG
- WomensWork RI & Burbage Theatre Co
1%Best Ensemble SWEENEY TODD
- East End Theatre and Performing Arts
11%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre
10%CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Stadium Theatre
7%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Stadium Theatre
7%THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
7%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Stadium Theatre
6%INTO THE WOODS
- The Players, Barker
6%THE WISH
- Reverie Theatre Group
5%PUFFS
- J-DAPA
5%THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Stadium Theatre
5%HAIRSPRAY
- Theatre By The Sea
3%HEARTBREAK HOTEL
- Theatre By The Sea
3%WAITRESS
- Theatre By The Sea
3%BEAUTIFUL
- Stadium Theatre
3%THE LARAMIE PROJECT
- Granite Theater
2%A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM
- Stadium theatre
2%CHICAGO
- West Bay Community Theater
2%THE REVLON GIRL
- The Players, Barker
2%ANGELS IN AMERICA
- The Gamm
2%DINNER WITH FRIENDS
- Granite Theater
1%THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME
- Burbage Theatre
1%THE TROJAN WOMEN
- OUT LOUD Theatre
1%THE LUCKY CHANCE
- Head Trick Theatre
1%SOMEONE WILL REMEMBER US
- Trinity Rep
1%BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY
- Trinity Rep
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Alex Sprague
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
13%
Aidan Guilderson
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Stadium Theatre
11%
Alex Sprague
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
10%
Alexander Sprague
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Stadium Theatre
10%
Matthew Eisemann
- PUFFS
- J-DAPA
8%
Aimee Ambrosino
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- RIsE
6%
Harmony Lindstrom
- INTO THE WOODS
- Barker Playhouse
6%
Christian O'Neill and Aimee Ambrosino
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
6%
Joey Del Santo
- THE GREAT GATSBY
- Stadium Theatre
4%
Alexander Sprague
- BEAUTIFUL
- Stadium Theatre
4%
Jeremy Drolet
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Reverie Theatre Group
4%
Ron Allen
- THE REVLON GIRL
- The Players, Barker
3%
Yonah Ingber
- NEVER THE SINNER
- Reverie Theatre Group
3%
Marc Tiberiis II
- THE TROJAN WOMEN
- OUT LOUD Theatre
3%
Derek Laurendeau
- DR. KORCZAK AND THE CHILDREN
- Head Trick Theatre
2%
Audrey Visscher
- CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME
- Burbage Theatre
2%
Andrew Iacovelli
- HANG
- WomensWork/Burbage Theatre
2%
Jeff Adelberg
- HAMLET
- Gamm
2%
Jeff Adelberg
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- The Gamm
2%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Alex Tirrell
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre
15%
Alex Tirrell
- CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Stadium Theatre
12%
E. Justin Simone
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
11%
Tim Sauer
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Players at Barker Playhouse
10%
Alex Tirrell
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Stadium Theatre
10%
Alex Tirrell
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Stadium Theatre
9%
Lauren Katherine Pothier
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Reverie Theatre Group
6%
Alex Celico
- 101 DALMATIANS KIDS
- The Granite Theater
6%
Jacob Priddy
- WAITRESS
- Theatre By The Sea
6%
Alex Tirrell
- BEAUTIFUL
- Stadium Theatre
5%
James Woods
- HEARTBREAK HOTEL
- Theatre By The Sea
5%
Dave Laros
- CHICAGO
- West Bay Community Theater
4%Best Musical THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Stadium Theatre
15%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre
12%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Stadium Theatre
12%INTO THE WOODS
- The Players, Barker
9%THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
7%YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
7%BEAUTIFUL
- Stadium Theatre
7%WAITRESS
- Theatre By The Sea
6%CHICAGO
- West Bay Community Theater
5%HAIRSPRAY
- Theatre By The Sea
5%KISS ME, KATE
- Granite Theater, Westerly, RI
4%HEARTBREAK HOTEL
- Theatre By The Sea
3%THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- RISE
3%CINDERELLA
- The Community Players
3%MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
- The Community Players
2%Best New Play Or Musical SOMEONE WILL REMEMBER US
- Trinity Rep
27%THAT DAY IS COMING, EVERY DAY IS COMING
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
22%COLD WAR CHOIR PRACTICE
- Trinity Rep
18%THE WISH
- Reverie Theatre Group
18%SUITE MEETING
- Reverie Theatre Group
8%WHEN CADEN CAME
- Fringe PVD, Wilbury Group
6%Best Performer In A Musical
Catie McFarlane
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Stadium Theatre
10%
Sarah Taylor
- SWEENEY TODD
- East End Theatre and Performing Arts
8%
Addison Roush
- ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Granite Theatre
5%
Erin Malcolm
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Players, Barker
5%
Alex Paul David
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Players at Barker Playhouse
5%
Taylor Lahaise
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre
5%
Tyler Rebello
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
4%
Tyler Dorothy
- SWEENEY TODD
- East End Theatre and Performing Arts
4%
Joe Hebel
- HEARTBREAK HOTEL
- Theatre By The Sea
4%
William C. Gelinas
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- The Stadium Theatre
4%
Ryan Foster
- BEAUTIFUL
- Stadium Theatre
4%
Alexa-Rei Leclerc
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
3%
David Dodge
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Stadium Theatre
3%
Ivis Tostes
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre
3%
Christina Morris
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre
3%
Justin Boudreau
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
3%
Dave Antocci
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
3%
Niki Metcalf
- HAIRSPRAY
- Theatre By The Sea
3%
Maddy Cardona
- CHICAGO
- West Bay Community Theater
3%
Brenna Griswold
- CINDERELLA
- The Community Players
2%
Stephen Kalogeras
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Stadium Theatre
2%
Dakota Mackey-McGee
- WAITRESS
- Theatre By The Sea
2%
Laura Thompson
- CHICAGO
- West Bay Community Theater
2%
Tyler Rebello
- MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
- The Community Players
2%
Michael Daniels
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Stadium Theatre
2%Best Performer In A Play
Belle Brancato
- CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Stadium Theatre
9%
Adeline DeFeo
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Stadium Theatre
8%
Abbey Spolidoro
- PUFFS
- J-DAPA
6%
Ethan Kerwin
- CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Stadium Theatre
6%
Bob Sullivan
- IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE
- Stadium Theatre
5%
Sofia DaSilva
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Reverie Theatre Group
4%
Brian Wolfe-Leonard
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Stadium Theatre
4%
Angela Foley
- THAT DAY IS COMING, EVERY DAY IS COMING
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
4%
Joshua Esquite
- PUFFS
- J-DAPA
4%
Robbie Hoye
- THE GREAT GATSBY
- Stadium Theatre
3%
Christine cochrane
- CALENDAR GIRLS
- Stadium Theatre
3%
Robert Simoneau
- PUFFS
- J-DAPA
3%
Stacey Flaherty
- CALENDAR GIRLS
- Stadium Theatre
2%
Paul Nolette
- HARVEY
- The Arctic Playhouse
2%
Jeff Church
- HAMLET
- Gamm Theatre
2%
Taavon Gamble
- BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY
- Trinity Rep
2%
Christina Morris
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
2%
Betsy Rinaldi
- THE REVLON GIRL
- The Players, Barker
2%
Brian Wolfe-Leonard
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Stadium Theatre
2%
Julia Curtin
- THE REVLON GIRL
- Barker Playhouse
2%
Stephen Thorne
- EVERY BRILLIANT THING
- Burbage Theatre
2%
Katie O'Rourke
- THE TROJAN WOMEN
- OUT LOUD Theatre
1%
Alyssa Oliver
- PICNIC
- The Arctic Playhouse
1%
Heather Abrahams
- CALENDAR GIRLS
- Stadium Theatre
1%
Camille Terilli
- LEND ME A TENOR
- The Community Players
1%Best Play CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Stadium Theatre
15%THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Stadium Theatre
10%PUFFS
- J-DAPA
8%THE GREAT GATSBY
- Stadium theatre
8%THE WISH
- Reverie Theatre Group
7%ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Gamm
6%CALENDAR GIRLS
- Stadium Theatre
5%A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM
- Stadium Theatre
5%ROMEO & JULIET
- Reverie Theatre Group
4%THE REVLON GIRL
- The Plalyers/Barker
3%ODYSSEY SPEEDRUN : 24 BOOKS IN 60 MINUTES
- Swamp Meadow Community Theatre
3%HAMLET
- Gamm Theatre
3%HARVEY
- The Arctic Playhouse
3%THE TROJAN WOMEN
- OUT LOUD Theatre
3%ON GOLDEN POND
- Stadium Theatre
2%THE TALE OF THE ALLERGIST'S WIFE
- Granite Theater
2%PICNIC
- Arctic Playhouse
2%THAT DAY IS COMING, EVERY DAY IS COMING
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
2%DINNER WITH FRIENDS
- Granite Theater
2%COLD WAR CHOIR PRACTICE
- Trinity Rep
2%NEVER THE SINNER
- Reverie Theatre Group
2%BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY
- Trinity Rep
1%EVERY BRILLIANT THING
- Burbage Theatre
1%DR. KORCZAK AND THE CHILDREN
- Head Trick Theatre
1%SUITE MEETING
- Reverie Theatre Group
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Alex Sprague
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre
13%
Alex Sprague
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
13%
Lydia Bonoyer
- SWEENEY TODD
- East End Theatre and Performing Arts
12%
Alex Sprague
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
11%
Christian O'Neill and Thomas Viall
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
7%
Ian Hudgins
- INTO THE WOODS
- Barker Playhouse
6%
Alex Celico
- 101 DALMATIANS KIDS
- The Granite Theater
5%
Jeremy Drolet
- THE WISH
- Reverie Theatre Group
4%
Alexander Sprague
- BEAUTIFUL
- Stadium Theatre
4%
Lloyd Felix
- PICNIC
- The Arctic Playhouse
3%
Trevor Elliott
- THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME
- Burbage Theatre
3%
Alexander P. Sprague
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Reverie Theatre Group
3%
Patrick Lynch
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- The Gamm
3%
Thomas Viall
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
2%
Marc Tiberiis II
- THE TROJAN WOMEN
- OUT LOUD Theatre
2%
Roger Pavey Jr.
- THE TALE OF THE ALLERGIST'S WIFE
- Granite Theater
2%
Dan Clement
- THE REVLON GIRL
- Barker Playhouse
2%
Matt Terceira
- CINDERELLA
- The Community Players
2%
Jeremy Drolet
- SUITE MEETING
- Reverie Theatre Group
1%
Trevor Elliott
- HANG
- WomensWork RI & Burbage Theatre Co
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Nic Hallenbeck
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
14%
Echo French
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
13%
Nic Hallenbeck
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
12%
Nic Hallenbeck
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Stadium Theatre
10%
Nic Hallenbeck
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
10%
Taylor K. Corbett
- THE WISH
- Reverie Theatre Group
6%
Terry Shea
- I HATE HAMLET
- Barker Playhouse
6%
Bradley Caiola
- DINNER WITH FRIENDS
- Granite Theatre
5%
Kira Hawkridge
- THE TROJAN WOMEN
- OUT LOUD Theatre
4%
Andrew Iacovelli
- HANG
- Burbage Theatre
4%
Trevor Elliott
- THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME
- Burbage Theatre
4%
Peter Sacha Hurowitz
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- The Gamm
4%
Michael Eckenreiter
- NEVER THE SINNER
- Reverie Theatre Group
3%
Bradley Caiola
- THE TALE OF THE ALLERGIST'S WIFE
- Granite Theatre
3%
Rebecca Maxfield
- THE LUCKY CHANCE
- Head Trick Theatre
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Abbey Spolidoro
- SWEENEY TODD
- East End Theatre and Performing Arts
8%
Jeff Davis
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Players at Barker Playhouse
7%
Billie Kennedy
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre
7%
Patrick O'Brien
- SWEENEY TODD
- East End Theatre and Performing Arts
5%
Catie McFarlane
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Stadium Theatre
5%
Connor LaFlamme
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre
5%
Ivis Tostes
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Stadium Theatre
4%
Brittney Simard
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
4%
Tèa Migliazza
- WAITRESS
- Theatre By The Sea
4%
Catie McFarlane
- BEAUTIFUL
- Stadium Theatre
4%
Alana Cauthen
- HAIRSPRAY
- Theatre By The Sea
4%
Catie McFarlane
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre
3%
David Antocci
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Stadium Theatre
3%
Stephen Grivers
- SWEENEY TODD
- East End Theatre and Performing Arts
3%
Tyler Rebello
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
3%
Greg Gillis
- CHICAGO
- West Bay Community Theater
3%
Angela Foley
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
3%
Brendan Bonoyer
- SWEENEY TODD
- East End Theatre and Performing Arts
2%
James Laurent
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
2%
Larissa Laver
- CINDERELLA
- The Community Players
2%
Laird LaCoste
- HEARTBREAK HOTEL
- Theatre By The Sea
2%
Patrick Murphy
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
2%
Elizabeth Messier
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Players, Barker
2%
Brian Gustafson
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
2%
Lily Jeswald
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Belle Brancato
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Stadium Theatre
15%
Stephen Grivers
- PUFFS
- J-DAPA
7%
Alicia Napolitano
- THE GREAT GATSBY
- Stadium Theatre
7%
Addison Magiera
- PICNIC
- The Arctic Playhouse
5%
James Laurent
- THE GREAT GATSBY
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory
4%
Allison Hall
- PUFFS
- J-DAPA
4%
Kerstyn Leigh
- THE WISH
- Reverie Theatre Group
4%
Katie Silvia
- CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Stadium Theatre
3%
Soraya Salguero
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Stadium Theatre
3%
Terry Shea
- THEY PROMISED HER THE MOON
- The Players, Barker
3%
Ed Carusi
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Stadium Theatre
3%
Riley Nedder
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Reverie Theatre Group
3%
Jonathan McDowell
- CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Stadium Theatre
3%
Rachael Warren
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- The Gamm Theatre
2%
Vivian Alianiello
- THE TROJAN WOMEN
- OUT LOUD Theatre
2%
Rachel Nadeau
- THE REVLON GIRL
- The Players, Barker
2%
Jackie Davis
- COLD WAR CHOIR PRACTICE
- Trinity Rep
2%
Aaron Morris
- HANG
- WomensWork RI & Burbage Theatre Co
2%
Amy Lytel
- THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME
- Burbage Theatre
2%
Omar Laguerre-Lewis
- THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE
- Burbage Theatre
2%
Gabby McCauley
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Gamm Theatre
2%
Rodney Witherspoon
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Gamm
2%
Emily MacLean
- NEVER THE SINNER
- Reverie Theatre Group
2%
Chris Sabatino
- LEND ME A TENOR
- The Community Players
2%
Reagan LaPointe
- CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Stadium Theatre
2%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre
32%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
30%A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Stadium Theatre
20%ALADDIN
- East End Theater and Performing Arts
17%Favorite Local Theatre
Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory
32%
East End Theatre and Performing Arts
10%
Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
7%
Theatre By The Sea
6%
Reverie Theatre Group
5%
The Players at Barker Playhouse
4%
Rhode to Broadway
4%
The Arctic Playhouse
3%
Trinity Rep
3%
J-DAPA
3%
Granite Theater, Westerly RI
2%
The Gamm
2%
Community Players
2%
The Granite Theater
2%
RISe Rhode Island stage ensemble
2%
WomensWork Theatre Collaborative
1%
Arctic Playhouse
1%
West Bay Community Theater
1%
Gamm Theatre
1%
Burbage Theatre
1%
OUT LOUD Theatre
1%
Assembly Theatre
1%
The Wilbury Theatre
1%
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
1%
Jamestown Community Theater
1%