GAMM Theatre Releases Statement Concerning COVID-19 Outbreak

Gamm Theatre has released a statement concerning the current COVID-19 outbreak:

"At 4pm today, Governor Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott held a briefing on the coronavirus response. It was recommended that gatherings of 250 people or more be cancelled or postponed over the next two weeks.

Please be assured that your health is very important to us. Our theater holds just 200 people. Because its capacity falls below the definition of large gatherings, we will proceed with performances of Assassins (which runs through March 29). We will continue to take the added precautions we outlined yesterday in our message to you:

Hand sanitizer is available at the box office and concessions;

We are regularly disinfecting frequently touched surfaces in our lobby and restrooms, as well as railings and armrests in the theater following each performance of Assassins; and

The program books we are distributing are new. Should we need to recycle books later in the run, we will be sure to use the ones that have not been touched for at least 72 hours. Additionally, we have posted the QR code that allows you to capture the program on your phone so you may read it on your personal device.

We encourage you to continue to take standard precautions to stem the spread of any flu-like illness. These include:

Frequent hand washing;

Avoiding greeting people with handshakes or kisses; and

Staying home if you feel ill.

Should you need to exchange your ticket(s) due to illness, please contact our box office at 401-723-4266 as early as possible prior to your scheduled performance. We will be happy to exchange your ticket for another performance during the run of Assassins at no additional charge (a privilege normally reserved for season subscribers).

We will continue to monitor the evolving coronavirus situation closely and follow the guidance provided by the CDC, as well as local and state public health authorities, to safeguard your wellness, and that of our employees and artists. We will also provide updates, as needed.



The Rhode Island Department of Health has launched a 24-hour hotline for anyone with questions about the coronavirus, (401) 222-8022. Residents can also call 211 after 4:30 p.m. for assistance.

Thank you for your continued patronage. We look forward to seeing you well and healthy at the theater!"





