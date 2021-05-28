FirstWorks Relaunches In-Person Performances With FirstWorks Live

FirstWorks announced today a free summer concert series in the outdoor setting of the park, in partnership with Roger Williams Park Conservancy and the Providence Parks Department. The FirstWorks Live-Music at Roger Williams Park series features six free Sunday afternoon performances, kicking off on June 27, 2021, and running through September 19, 2021. The series offers a global journey from Polynesian dance and drums to Andean folk music, international hip-hop to Caribbean Carnival, red-hot Latin jazz to red roots Americana. For more information and the full line-up visit http://first-works.org. FirstWorks Live concerts will take place at the Dalrymple Boathouse Lawn and the Bandstand.

"FirstWorks Live rejoices in gathering families and friends to be inspired by artists and music that allows spirits to soar. FirstWorks is thrilled to collaborate once again with the Roger Williams Park Conservancy, Providence Parks Department, and the FirstWorks family of artists to bring one-of-a-kind live arts experiences to our community," said Kathleen Pletcher, FirstWorks Executive Artistic Director. "After a year of coming together virtually, we are excited to gather again to share the power of live arts with audiences."

In a welcoming free return to live, in-person performances, FirstWorks Live-Music at Roger Williams Park will give park attendees a chance to experience artists from a global range of genres and backgrounds. This marks a second season for FirstWorks' live performance partnership with Roger Williams Park Conservancy, following a successful pilot through the Summer Beats and Global Journeys performance series in July-October 2020.

"We are thrilled to support a second summer of free, world-class music in Roger Williams Park through our partnership with FirstWorks and the Providence Parks Department," said Kevin Essington, Roger Williams Parks Conservancy Executive Director. "Visitors were filled with joy at last year's shows, I am sure we will see even more smiles this year."

"I am so pleased that Providence parks provided people with a way to enjoy the arts safely this past year and will continue to engage and inspire the community with this outstanding lineup of performances at Roger Williams Park," said Wendy Nilsson, Superintendent of Providence Parks.

Rhode Island-based artists include dance and drum troupe Napua O'Polynesia, "Flowers of Polynesia," kicking off the series at the Dalrymple Boathouse Lawn on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 5 PM with a mix of modern and traditional hula traditions. Local trumpet master Carlos de Leon will bring sizzling Latin Jazz to the Dalrymple Boathouse Lawn on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at 5 PM.

Multi-generational family band Voces de los Andes, Rhode Island's ambassadors of contemporary and traditional Andean music will perform at the Dalrymple Boathouse Lawn on Sunday, August 1, 2021 at 5 PM. Rounding out the Rhode Island-based line-up is spoken word artist and rapper Chachi Carvalho, hosting a hip-hop dance party and performance along with his cohort of International Players at the Bandstand on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at 5 PM.

Audiences are invited to shake off the blues and celebrate to the sounds of Caribbean Carnival at a concert featuring local and national guest artists to be announced. Carnival takes place at the Bandstand on Sunday, August 15, 2021 at 5 PM. Boston-based Indigenous performer-songwriter Thea Hopkins performs her award-winning contemporary folk music style she describes as "Red Roots Americana" for the series finale on the Dalrymple Boathouse Lawn on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 5 PM.