Festival Ballet Providence Will Present THE NUTCRACKER

Festival Ballet Providence's (FBP) classic holiday production of The Nutcracker returns to Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) December 13-15, 2019. Delighting audiences for 42 years, The Nutcracker takes the entire family on a magical journey, complete with an epic battle between a Mouse Queen and a Nutcracker Prince, a flurry of sparkling snowflakes, a swirl of waltzing flowers, and a glittering Sugarplum Fairy!

"Each year, The Nutcracker gives us the opportunity to reinvent this time-honored holiday treat," said Artistic Director Misha Djuric, adding, "I am always fine-tuning the ballet to keep it fresh and exciting and to surprise audiences with new, unexpected touches."

The production will feature a special appearance of a new Nutcracker Dog whose role is to prance across the stage in the opening scene. FBP's own Yorkshire Terrier, Archie, who delighted audiences for 19 years, retired last year, and in his place FBP auditioned and selected the new puppies. Sadly, Archie passed away peacefully this past summer and his replacement will be selected at a casting call on November 24 at FBP's studio. This year and in years to come, auditions will continue to be held and in Archie's memory, the new dog's stage name will be Archie The Nutcracker Dog.

As is true of all traditions, some things never change. FBP's The Nutcracker will feature a mischievous cast of children from all over Rhode Island and the Southern New England who will have rehearsed diligently for several months before the show. A dazzling display of Swarovski crystals magically appear in a spellbinding snowstorm, and an enchanting array of Sugar Plum Fairies and dancing sweets capture the imagination of every holiday reveler. As always, the shimmering production relaying the story of Clara and her Nutcracker prince makes a wonderful holiday gift.

The 2019 production will feature Kirsten Evans and Eugenia Zinovieva alternating in the lead role of Sugar Plum Fairy, with Alex Lantz and Mamuka Kikalishvili as their Cavaliers, respectively. FBP School students Sami Shorrand Catherine Galipeau will dance the role of Clara, with company members Azamat Asangul and Alban Costello alternating as The Nutcracker.

For more information and tickets, visit https://festivalballetprovidence.org/2019-2020-season/the-nutcracker/





