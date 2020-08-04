Dates Announced for Return Engagement of JERSEY BOYS at Providence Performing Arts Center

JERSEY BOYS will play PPAC April 13 - 14, 2021.

The Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Award-winning hit musical JERSEY BOYS will make its much-anticipated return to the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) Tuesday, April 13, 2021 and Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Both performances will begin at 7P.



A ticket on-sale date will be announced; sign up at ppacri.org to receive more information when it becomes available. The PPAC Box Office summer hours are Monday through Thursday, 10A to 3P; the box office window is temporarily closed. Please call (401) 421-ARTS (2787) or email box_office_questions@ppacri.org.



JERSEY BOYS is the winner of the 2006 Best Musical Tony Award®, the 2006 Grammy Award® for Best Musical Show Album, the 2009 Olivier Award for Best New Musical and the 2010 Helpmann Award for Best Musical (Australia). This is the fourth time JERSEY BOYS will be playing in Providence; each engagement has been an overwhelming success. The Providence Journal called JERSEY BOYS a "bona fide smash hit." JERSEY BOYS worldwide has been seen by over 26 million people (as of January 2019).



Directed by two-time Tony® Award-winner Des McAnuff, JERSEY BOYS is written by Academy Award-winner Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe and choreography by Sergio Trujillo.



JERSEY BOYS is one of PPAC's Broadway Specials during the 2020/2021 season.

Catch a sneak peek of Jersey Boys! Log on to www.JerseyBoysTour.com/watch.

