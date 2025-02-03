Cotuit Center For The Arts Will Host World Premiere of The InkLine Project

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



What happens when two artists—one a celebrated visual artist and animator, the other an award-winning writer and poet—decide to create without rules, restrictions, or expectations? The answer is The InkLine Project, a bold new collaboration between Cape Cod's Jackie Reeves and Lauren Wolk that blends visual art, animation, poetry, and music into a series of mesmerizing short films.

It all began with a single email. On December 16, 2024, Reeves reached out to Wolk with a spark of an idea: “I'm working on a drawing series that I'm going to try to animate. I'd love to have music and a poem being read as a soundtrack to something like this. Or maybe a short story. Would you be interested in collaborating?”

Wolk's response was immediate—and electric. Within 24 hours, she had sent Reeves the first completed film: images, music, and a spontaneous voiceover. “This happened,” Wolk wrote simply, referring to the alchemy of their combined artistry. And just like that, The InkLine Project was born.

The films (aka InkLines), none longer than three minutes, are as raw and spontaneous as their process: Reeves animates her original drawings and sends the silent films to Wolk, who responds instinctively with poetry, voiceovers, and music—often from local composers or online sound libraries. No planning. No feedback loops. No overthinking.

“We don't discuss the work before it's complete,” says Reeves. “It's all about the moment, the impulse.”

For both artists, this collaboration is a refreshing departure from the demands of their more formal creative projects—Reeves, with her gallery exhibitions, and Wolk, with her published novels and poetry. “This work isn't about polish or audience,” Wolk explains. “It's about freedom and connection. It's liberating to create just for the sake of creating.”

The result is a series of films that feel immediate, alive, and deeply personal. With evocative animation, haunting poetry, and music that resonates long after the last note, The InkLine Project invites viewers to experience art as a raw, unfiltered exchange of ideas.

Reeves and Wolk also invite the public to attend a Launch Party for InkLines at Cotuit Center for the Arts on February 22 at 7pm. This will be a first glimpse of the work followed by a talk and Q&A. This event is free and open to the public, but registration is required since it WILL sell out! Cash bar, complimentary popcorn.

