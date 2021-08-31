Casting Announced For A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Trinity Rep

Trinity Repertory Company has announced the full adult cast for their production of A Christmas Carol. The show marks the 45th consecutive year that the organization has produced a new version of the holiday classic, which is reimagined anew by the company every year. Learn more at at www.trinityrep.com/carol.

Resident company member Joe Wilson, Jr. will direct a cast that features Timothy Crowe as Ebenezer Scrooge. Crowe will be joined on stage by fellow resident company members Taavon Gamble (Charman, Young Marley, Topper); Mauro Hantman (Fred, Young Scrooge, Undertaker); and Stephen Thorne (Ghost of Christmas Present, Solicitor, Poor Husband). They will be joined by Madeleine Barker '21 (Dilber, Belle, Sister-in-Law); Richard Donelly (Fezziwig, Royal Exchange); Ava Gaudet (Ghost of Christmas Past, Solicitor, Poor Wife); Aimee Hamrick (School Master, Mrs. Cratchit); Carla Martinez (Mrs. Fezziwig, Lucy, Royal Exchange); Ricardo Pitts-Wiley (Jacob Marley, Old Joe); and Rodney Witherspoon, II '21 (Bob Cratchit).

The children's cast will be selected following auditions scheduled for Saturday, September 11 at the South Attleboro location of Cardi's Furniture & Mattresses. Auditions are open to vaccinated 12-year-olds, who will be 12 years old throughout the entire performance schedule. Advance registration is required and is available at www.trinityrep.com/kidsauditions.

Tickets are on sale now for in-person performances of A Christmas Carol November 4, 2021 - January 2, 2022 in the Chace Theater, and for the streaming version, which will be available December 6, 2021 - January 16, 2022. Trinity Rep is one of nine Rhode Island performing arts organizations and venues requiring proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 (at least 14 days have passed since the final dose), or proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken in the prior 72-hours, or proof of a negative COVID-19 antigen test taken in the prior 6-hours. All patrons regardless of vaccination status must wear masks over their nose and mouth at all times while inside the venue (unless actively eating or drinking). All details of Trinity Rep's health and safety protocol can be found at www.trinityrep.com/health.

A Christmas Carol is sponsored by Cardi's Furniture & Mattresses (Presenting Sponsor) and Amica Insurance (Supporting Sponsor). The 2021-22 Season Sponsors are Ocean State Job Lot Charitable Foundation and Rhode Island Council on the Arts. The 2021-22 supporting sponsor is the Providence Tourism Council. Southwest Airlines is the official airline of Trinity Rep.

Rhode Island's Tony Award-winning theater, Trinity Rep has created unparalleled professional theater for and with its community since its founding in 1963. Trinity Rep strives to facilitate human connection and has been a driving force behind the creativity that fuels and defines the region for more than 50 years.a??

Trinity Rep is committed to reinventing the public square and inspiring dialogue by creating emotionally-stimulating live productions that range from classical to contemporary and innovative education programs for all ages and abilities. Its annual production of A Christmas Carol has brought families together for over 40 years and made memories for over a million audience members.a??

Subscriptions for the 2021-22 Season are now on sale. This season's shows includesa??Tiny Beautifula??Thingsa??by Marshall Heyman, Thomas Kail, and Nia Vardalos, based on the memoir by Cheryl Strayed;a??August Wilson'sa??Gem of the Ocean;a??Sueñoa??bya??José Rivera, based on the play by Pedro Calderón de la Barca; anda??Fairviewa??by Jackie Sibblies Drury.a??For more information and to purchase tickets, call the box office at (401) 351-4242 or visit Trinity Rep's website ata??www.trinityrep.com.a??