Artistic Director Curt Columbus To Direct THE ROOMMATE At Trinity Rep

​Trinity Repertory Company will kick off 2026 with The Roommate by Jen Silverman, directed by outgoing Artistic Director Curt Columbus. The contemporary dark comedy will be the final show Columbus directs at Trinity Rep's Lederer Theater Center as Artistic Director.

Uproariously funny and unexpectedly poignant, The Roommate is a story about a life-changing relationship between two very different women as they navigate the complexities of identity, morality, and second acts. The cast includes Kortney Adams as Sharon, a recently divorced empty-nester, and Jackie Davis as Robyn, Sharon's worldly new roommate with a mysterious past.

The Roommate plays Jan. 28 – March 19, 2026. It will run in a rotating repertory with William Shakespeare's The Winter's Tale, which plays Feb. 12 – March 22, 2026.

HOLIDAY SALE

Through Dec. 31, 2025, patrons may use the holiday discount code FIGGYPUDDING to save 20% on Flex Subscription packages and tickets for The Roommate, The Winter's Tale, and Primary Trust.

