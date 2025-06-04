ANGELS IN AMERICA Extends at the Gamm

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre (The Gamm) announces four additional performances of Tony Kushner’s Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches. Directed by Brian McEleney, this special production of Kushner’s Pulitzer Prize, Tony, and Emmy award-winning masterpiece is receiving both critical and audience acclaim resulting in an extension through June 22.

Set in 1980s New York City at the devastating height of the AIDS epidemic, Angels in America confronts the great cultural, political, religious, and sexual themes of our era. The Gamm’s production, which runs concurrent with Pride Month, also serves as a lens through which to view the struggles and triumphs of the LGBTQ+ community from the onset of AIDS through today.

To that end, The Gamm has partnered with the National AIDS Memorial to share the powerful stories of the AIDS Memorial Quilt (the Quilt) honoring the more than 700,000 U.S. lives lost to AIDS. A 12-square-foot panel of the Quilt, comprising the names of both Rhode Islanders and members of the artistic community, is on display in the Gamm lobby through the end of the month. The Gamm invites ticket holders and the general public to view the panel at no charge at performances or during the theater’s regular daytime operating hours.

Additionally, each performance of Angels in America is followed by an appeal for donations to Open Door Health clinic, an initiative of the Rhode Island Public Health Institute that provides primary preventative care and sexual health services for Rhode Island’s LGBTQ+ population. It is the state’s only clinic of its kind.

“Through these initiatives, we hope to create timely dialogue and support for the state's LGBTQ+ community," said Executive Director Jason Cabral. “That includes recognizing the political and societal parallels of today, and a reminder about how quickly communities can be marginalized. This play is important and beautiful not only for its writing, but for its ability to connect us to history, to each other, and to what still needs to change."

