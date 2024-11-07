A WINTER'S DELIGHT Comes to The Gamm

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Gamm will hold its second annual A Winter's Delight benefit on Thursday, December 12 starting at 6:00pm. The non-profit theater invites patrons and the general public to its theater for a retreat from the hustle and bustle of the holiday season.

“As we grow closer to the holidays, life tends to get busier than ever. We look forward to pausing together to celebrate what is before us right now, including the need for community,” said Gamm Executive Director Jason Cabral. “We hope our friends and supporters, both old and new, will welcome this opportunity to knock back a festive beverage or two in our theater home, take in the sounds of music and laughter, and revel in the simple act of gathering. A Winter's Delight is sure to fill us all with joy and the spirit of the season.”

A Winter's Delight will feature a delicious buffet-style dinner by Easy Entertaining with communal seating on The Gamm's beautifully festooned stage. Other highlights will include scrumptious desserts and seasonal beverages, surprise moments of heartwarming entertainment, and enticing raffle prizes to win for yourself or someone else.

“Spiked eggnog” tickets are $150 and include an open bar (wine, beer, pre-mixed cocktails, and eggnog) and a complimentary raffle ticket. “Eggnog” tickets are $95 and include a complimentary beverage.

