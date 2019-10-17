Temple Theatre Presents STARDUST ROAD

Temple Theatre has announced casting for the World Premiere production of Hoagy Carmichael's Stardust Road. This exciting, original production will be co-produced by Temple Theatre and Hoagy Carmichael's son, Hoagy Bix Carmichael. At the helm of this new musical Journey of Hoagy Carmichael's classic music are co-conceivers director, Susan H. Schulman, choreographer, Michael Lichtefeld, (Broadway: Little Women, The Sound of Music, The Secret Garden, and Sweeney Todd), and music supervisor and arranger, Broadway maestro, Lawrence Yurman (Broadway: War Paint, It Shoulda Been You, On a Clear Day You Can See Forever and Grey Gardens).

Using the iconic music of Hoagy Carmichael, with numerous dance numbers, seven actors tell the story of four decades in America: the early years of Ragtime, Jazz and Blues, the romance of New York in the 1930s, the tumultuous and uncertain years of the World War II era, and the post-war Golden Age of Hollywood. Stardust Road uses the sophisticated melodies and lyrics, Hoagy Carmichael's legacy, to weave the story of friendship through four decades and of how we all grow up to find our own "stardust road."

Stardust Road began its journey with a reading, then a Developmental Lab Workshop in New York, followed by a workshop production, with performances in front of a paying audience, at the Indiana University Department of Theatre, Drama and Dance in Bloomington Indiana, Hoagy Carmichael's hometown.

Featured in the cast are Jordan Barrow, Marckus Blair, Rachel Fairbanks, Jenny Mollett, Brianna Mooney, Jake Wood and Richard Riaz Yoder.

The remaining artistic team for Hoagy Carmichael's Stardust Road includes Gavan Pamer (Musical Director), David Castaneda (Lighting Design), Tab May (Scenic Design), Alex Allison (Costume & Wig Design), and Jon McKone (Sound Design).

Preview: October 17, 2019 Opening: October 18, 2019 Closing: November 3, 2019

Box Office: (919) 774-4155 templeshows.com

Email: boxoffice@templeshows.com Hours: Mon - Fri 2:00-6:00pm Adult Tickets - $29 Students - $17 Adult Groups of 10 or more - $24 Active Military/Lee County Educators - $24





