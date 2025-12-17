Review: WATER FOR ELEPHANTS National Tour at Durham Performing Arts Center

🎭 NEW! Raleigh Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Raleigh & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Based on Sara Gruen’s 2006 novel of the same name. Water for Elephants follows Jacob Jankowski, a Polish-American college student who during the Great Depression, loses both of his parents in a car accident. As a result, he jumps on a moving train unsure of where the road will take him. Yet, he finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life, and love, beyond his wildest dreams.

After having its world premiere at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta in the summer of 2023, Water for Elephants opened on March 21st, 2024 at the Imperial Theatre on Broadway. The production received 7 Tony Award nominations (including Best Musical). Sadly, the show didn’t do well in the long run as it closed on December 8th that year after 300 performances.

Similar to what I said about The Outsiders two weeks ago, I’ve never read the original novel of Water for Elephants. I myself am personally not a big book reader. Although fun fact, the author Sara Guen, happens to be currently living in western North Carolina. Meanwhile, I have seen the 2011 nonmusical film adaptation starring Robert Pattinson, Reese Witherspoon, Christoph Waltz, and Hal Holbrook. That one was pretty good I thought. So what do I think of this musical?

The story begins with an older Jacob Jankowski visiting the circus before it heads out of town. Seeing all this then leads to him reminiscing to employees about his very first circus job. This particular framing device does offer the audience an interesting way into the story as Older Jacob looks back throughout the show. The book by Rick Elice does deal with a pretty tricky tone. There are times where it’s funny when it needs to be. There are also times where it’s serious when it needs to be, especially late in the second act. Thankfully, Elice manages to keep things well balanced. The score by indie folk band PigPen Theatre Co. may not be the most accomplished in the world, but it does have some rowdy production numbers as well as some solid ballads.

Under the direction of Ryan Emmons, who was an associate to Jessica Stone on the Broadway production, he pulls off such imaginative staging. The circus work designed by Shana Carroll comes off as stunning as does her choreography with Jesse Robb. Bradley King’s lighting is incredible. There’s very colorful costumes designed by David I. Reynoso. Although the puppets for all the animals are so impressive to behold. Designers Camille Labarre, Rat Wetmore, & JR Goodman truly deserve all the credit for that. Several members of the cast happen to have background working in the circus or in some cases, Cirque du Soleil. It really shows as their experience is put to good use in all the circus sequences.

As for the main characters, Zachary Keller makes for quite a charismatic Jacob, making the audience feel for him throughout the night. Robert Tully, who plays Older Jacob, does such a compelling job narrating the story. Not only that, but he also truly feels like an older version of the main protagonist we’re watching as he even has the same mannerisms. Helen Krushinski gives a very lively and heartfelt performance as Marlena Rackinger, the star performer of the circus who Jacob eventually falls in love with. She also shares very believable chemistry with Keller. Yet the standout of the cast is Connor Sullivan’s as Marlena’s husband, August Rackinger, the ringmaster. He gives such excellent work as a man who can be charming and generous, but also brutal as he abuses the animals in his care and the people around him.

Water for Elephants isn’t necessarily, as any circus would be advertised as, “The Greatest Show on Earth.” With that being said, it still proves to be a good time at the theatre. Sure, there is a scene in Act II where certain audience members may want to look away. However, there is still so much more to appreciate from the stagecraft to the performances to the story.

