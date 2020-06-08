North Carolina Theatre Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season

North Carolina Theatre, the region's premiere nonprofit professional theatre, announced today that based on recommendations from the City of Raleigh and given the circumstances surrounding the current health pandemic, it will cancel the remainder of its 2019-20 Season, which includes upcoming productions of Memphis, The Sound of Music, and Edges.

"We at North Carolina Theatre have decided to take an "intermission" and will be suspending shows until 2021 when it is safe to return for our Act Two," said NC Theatre's president and CEO, Elizabeth Doran. "We know this will feel disappointing to so many who have invested time, resources, and great care into our company, and it is devastating to us as well. We feel, however, that given the many factors impacting the physical health of our stakeholders and the fiscal health of our company, that we must move our minds forward now to a fantastic 2021 season."

NC Theatre's remaining shows in the 2019-20 season were postponed in March and rescheduled for new dates later this year at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh. The remaining shows include Memphis, rescheduled to run July 28-Aug. 2; The Sound of Music, rescheduled to run Oct. 13-18; and Edges, rescheduled to run Nov. 6-15. The postponement and now cancellation of the 2019-20 Season has impacted the start of the theatre's upcoming season, which is still slated to begin in February 2021.

"Our hearts and minds are with our NC Theatre patrons, Raleigh community, and industry friends during these times," said NC Theatre's producing artistic director, Eric Woodall. "While we cannot physically be together right now to share in the magic of musical theatre, we look forward to the day when we can safely welcome our artists and patrons back to the theatre."

Patrons who previously purchased season subscriptions, mini season packages, or single tickets to the remaining shows in the 2019-20 Season are advised to contact the NC Theatre Box Office with questions. Visit nctheatre.com, call (919) 831-6941, or email boxoffice@nctheatre.com.

