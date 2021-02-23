DPAC Announces New Dates for AIN'T TOO PROUD, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD and More

Today, DPAC announced new dates for each of the eleven rescheduled and new hit Broadway shows set to take the stage as part of the Truist Broadway at DPAC series. DPAC, along with Broadway tour producers, agents, and the Booking Team at Nederlander's New York offices, have been working non-stop to bring Broadway's biggest national tours back to the stage.

Great Broadway returns this fall with the premieres of Tony Award Winning Musicals, HADESTOWN and THE BAND'S VISIT, as well as smash hits like AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS and one of the greatest plays in history, Harper Lee's TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD.

New Dates for Broadway's Hit Shows from Last Season

THE BAND'S VISIT: October 5-10, 2021

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE: November 9-14, 2021

MY FAIR LADY: May 3-8, 2022

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR: June 14-19, 2022

*All dates are subject to change

Broadway's Biggest New Hits Set Dates for New Season

TOOTSIE: October 19-24, 2021

AIN'T TOO PROUD: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS: December 7-12, 2021

1776: THE MUSICAL: December 28 - January 2, 2022

HADESTOWN: February 22-27, 2022

OKLAHOMA!: March 29 - April 3, 2022

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL: April 19-24, 2022

Harper Lee's TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD: August 2-7, 2022

In addition, season seat members will have the opportunity to add HAMILTON to their season package before the start of public sales. HAMILTON will be on stage at DPAC May 17 - June 5, 2022.

"This upcoming season is undeniably our biggest yet," said Rachel Traversari, DPAC's Senior Director of Marketing. "Each production represents the best of Broadway, and we cannot wait for guests to experience the unforgettable stories portrayed within each of these critically acclaimed shows."



DPAC's Safety First Commitment

As DPAC looks forward to reopening, the health and safety of the community is their highest priority.

Their DPAC Safety First Commitment was designed to enhance safety and minimize risk for their Guests, Staff, Vendors, and Visiting Shows that they host. From a commitment to clean to a contactless entry experience, DPAC is doing a lot of little things that will make a big difference.

DPAC is also proud to be a Global Biorisk Advisory Council® (GBAC) STAR™ accredited facility, indicating that they have implemented the most stringent protocols for cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention in their center.

More information about DPAC's Safety First Commitment can be found at https://www.dpacnc.com/events/latest-updates-on-events-at-dpac/dpac-safety-first-commitment

Additionally, DPAC's Buyer's Assurance Program will provide season seat members with increased confidence and financial security for upcoming Broadway events. More information can be found at https://www.dpacnc.com/suntrust-broadway/suntrust-broadway-at-dpac/suntrust-broadway-member-benefits/dpac-assurance-program

Truist Broadway Season Seat Packages are Available Now

Season seat packages are on sale now and start as low as $21 a month on a 12-month payment plan.

For more information or to purchase:

· Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina - Ticket Center at DPAC

- By phone: 919.680.2787

- Online: TruistBroadway.com

- Email: Broadway@DPACnc.com

- Note: Apologies as their Ticket Center is currently closed for walk-in assistance and sales.

Tickets to each of the individual shows that are part of Truist Broadway at DPAC go on sale later this year.