Burning Coal Announces 25th Anniversary Season

Burning Coal Theatre Company has announced its 25th anniversary (2021 - 2022) season in Raleigh, NC.

The season will include I and You by Lauren Gunderson (October 7 - 24, 2021), The Road to Mecca by Athol Fugard (December 2 - 19, 2021), Art by Yasmina Reza (January 27 - February 13, 2022) and The Life of Galileo by David Edgar (April 7 - 24, 2022).

All performances will take place at Burning Coal, 224 Polk Street, Raleigh, NC 27604. Performances are Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2 pm. All tickets are $25, or $20 for seniors (65+) or $15 (students, teachers, active military).

Tickets and additional information can be found at www.burningcoal.org or by calling the box office at (919) 834-4001.

