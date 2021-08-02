Burning Coal Announces 25th Anniversary Season
The season will include works from Lauren Gunderson, Athol Fugard, Yasmina Reza, and David Edgar.
Burning Coal Theatre Company has announced its 25th anniversary (2021 - 2022) season in Raleigh, NC.
The season will include I and You by Lauren Gunderson (October 7 - 24, 2021), The Road to Mecca by Athol Fugard (December 2 - 19, 2021), Art by Yasmina Reza (January 27 - February 13, 2022) and The Life of Galileo by David Edgar (April 7 - 24, 2022).
All performances will take place at Burning Coal, 224 Polk Street, Raleigh, NC 27604. Performances are Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2 pm. All tickets are $25, or $20 for seniors (65+) or $15 (students, teachers, active military).
Tickets and additional information can be found at www.burningcoal.org or by calling the box office at (919) 834-4001.