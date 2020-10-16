Risk/Reward Presents RENEE'S QUEER CABARET: QUEER NATIONAL CONVENTION

Tickets to Renée's Queer Cabaret are available now.

This 6th installment of Renée's Queer Cabaret, is a Special Edition of resistance variety show that defies the traditional cabaret with rock music and a focus on the intimate humor, joys and vulnerabilities of living as LGBTQIA+.

A "Queer National Convention" film will premiere at a YouTube watch party a week before the election (Tuesday, October 27th).

In this short pseudo-mockumentary, Renée Muzquiz is running for President, and co-host, Jason Potter, is running as Vice President. There will be several queer artists with 1-minute comedic/artistic endorsements of our candidacy throughout the show (like in a state roll call), as well as a handful of openly queer-identified community leaders, giving short speeches on important LGBTQIA+ issues.

"We decided to host the QNC, because our faces and voices are largely missing from this November's ballot. It's deflating when we have no choice but to vote for Joe Biden, yet another moderate, hetero-patriarchal Democratic presidential candidate. Yes, we absolutely need to vote for Biden if we want to save the last shreds of our democracy and our planet, but his vision for justice is unclear at best," says Renée Muzquiz, host and producer of Renée's Queer Cabaret. "That's why we invited LGBTQI+ community leaders and artists to create a fun and meaningful space to take an actual stand on queer issues and keep the hope alive in the week leading up to the election."

The premiere on October 27 begins at 7pm PST and will last about an hour. Tickets are Pay-What-You-Can, as always, and you are welcome to purchase one ticket for the household. During the week following the premiere (October 28-November 3), tickets will be Pay-What-You-Can and ALL PROCEEDS will go towards supporting Portland's own Black Resilience Fund.

"For me, RENEE'S QUEER CABARET represents everything Portland theatre and queer theatre should be -- fierce, authentic, awesome, and worth MUCH more than the ticket price (which in this case was pay-what-you-will)," says Krista Garver of BroadwayWorld Portland. Tickets to Renée's Queer Cabaret are available now. Read below for the artists and community leaders involved in the Queer National Convention.

Tickets: www.risk-reward.org - Pay-What-You-Can tickets available now. Video link comes with confirmation of ticket purchase.

