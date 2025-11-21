HADESTOWN To Play Morris Performing Arts Center In December

🎭 NEW! Portland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Portland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The American Theatre Guild will present Hadestown, winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best New Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, as the opening engagement of the 25–26 Broadway in South Bend Series. The production will play the Morris Performing Arts Center from December 19–21, 2025.

Tickets are available at BroadwayInSouthBend.com, MorrisCenter.org, and Etix.com. Group sales for 10 or more may be arranged through Groups@ATGuild.org.

Hadestown is written by Anaïs Mitchell, who penned the music, lyrics, and book, and was developed with the show's original director Rachel Chavkin. Mitchell is the first woman in more than a decade — and only the fourth in Broadway history — to serve as the sole author of a musical. The show earned eight Tony Awards, four Drama Desk Awards, six Outer Critics Circle Awards, and the Drama League Award for Outstanding Production of a Musical.

The musical opened on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre on April 17, 2019, playing to sold-out houses until the COVID-19 shutdown. It resumed performances on September 2, 2021, and continues its Broadway run.

Originally developed as Mitchell’s Vermont theater project and later recorded as an album, Hadestown blends American folk and New Orleans–inspired jazz to reinterpret the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice. The story follows the intersecting journeys of Orpheus and Eurydice and of Hades and Persephone, with Mitchell’s score and Chavkin’s staging framing themes of faith, industry, nature, and resilience. The show is performed by an ensemble of actors, dancers, and musicians.

The production premiered at New York Theatre Workshop in 2016, later receiving engagements at Edmonton’s Citadel Theatre and The National Theatre in London. It was co-conceived by Ben t. Matchstick.

Official ticket sources include BroadwayInSouthBend.com, MorrisCenter.org, Etix.com, and the Morris Performing Arts Center Box Office. Purchases from other vendors may result in higher prices and are not guaranteed.