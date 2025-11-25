A GIFT TO REMEMBER by Joseph Robinette is Coming to Hillsboro Artists' Regional Theatre

🎭 NEW! Portland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Portland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Hillsboro Artists' Regional Theatre is inviting audiences to join them for a heartwarming holiday production of A Gift to Remember, opening Saturday, December 7th and running through December 22nd, 2025.

Directed by William Crawford, A Gift to Remember captures the timeless spirit of connection, forgiveness, and family. "It's like a Hallmark movie, for the stage," said Crawford. "It's just the type of feel-good production our community needs right now."

About the Show:

When a Christmas Eve snowstorm strands a train full of travelers in a small New England town, a group of strangers find themselves sharing stories, laughter, and unexpected moments of connection. As the night unfolds, they discover that sometimes the greatest gifts come from the people we meet along the way. Filled with warmth, humor, and holiday spirit, A Gift to Remember is a heartfelt reminder of the kindness and community that define the season.

Festive Experiences at HART:

Make your theatre night merry and bright! Before and after each performance, guests can enjoy HART's Hot Cocoa Bar, a special seasonal show cocktail, and plenty of holiday cheer in the lobby. It's the perfect way to warm up and celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with friends and family.