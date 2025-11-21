National Tour Of THE BOOK OF MORMON To Play Limited Engagement At The King Center

🎭 NEW! Portland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Portland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The American Theatre Guild, in partnership with ASM Global and the King Center, will present the national tour of The Book of Mormon for a limited engagement December 15–16, 2025. The production will open the 2025–2026 Broadway at the King Center Series and will be performed on the L3Harris Technologies Theatre Main Stage.

Tickets are available online, in person at the King Center Ticket Office, or by calling 321-242-2219. Group sales for 10 or more may be arranged by emailing Groups@ATGuild.org.

The Book of Mormon features book, music, and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, and Matt Stone. The Broadway production is directed by Parker and Casey Nicholaw, who also choreographed the show. The tour is led by director and choreographer Jennifer Werner, based on the original Broadway staging. The creative team includes set design by Scott Pask, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt, sound design by Brian Ronan, and hair design by Josh Marquette. Orchestrations are by Larry Hochman and Stephen Oremus, with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Oremus. Casting is by Carrie Gardner.

Since premiering on March 24, 2011, The Book of Mormon has become one of Broadway’s most commercially successful productions, breaking the Eugene O’Neill Theatre box office record more than 50 times. The musical has earned nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, as well as the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. Additional honors include five Drama Desk Awards, four Outer Critics Circle Awards, and the NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

The West End production opened in 2013 and won four Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical. The first UK and European tour launched in 2019 and was named “Best Theatre Show” by the Manchester Evening News City Life Awards.

The musical has been performed on three continents and has set box office records in New York, London, Melbourne, Sydney, and across the U.S. and internationally.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording, winner of the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, is available from Ghostlight Records.