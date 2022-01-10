Mother of Sirens presents The Keening revival, January 27- February 6, 2022. Available for streaming throughout the festival.

The Keening Revival is a new work in progress by Mikki Jordan, creator of From These Streets I Rise (Fertile Ground, 2019; CoHo Productions, 2020).

Born out of pandemic times, The Keening Revival serves as a meditation on isolation, both within the experience of grief as well as within the creative process itself.

In creating this piece Mikki challenged herself to learn new aspects of artistic production. By wearing all hats from composer, director, performer, videographer, to sound engineer and beyond, she explores the question:

"What can I create when everything is stripped away?"

The piece is inspired in part by the Celtic tradition of keening, or caoineadh, a form of vocal lament for the dead traditionally performed by women prior to burial. With voice as its primary medium, The Keening Revival presents us with a meditation on the grief cycle in four movements.

For more information visit www.keeningwake.com/keening-tradition/

www.laphamsquarterly.org/roundtable/no-keening-carried-nowadays