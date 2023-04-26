ELEANOR, FLO & More Set for Triangle Productions 2023-24 Season

triangle productions!, one of the oldest LGBTQ-identified theatres in the nation, has announced their 34th season.

Make Me Gorgeous!

Make Me Gorgeous! is the reworking of the original script, Mr. Madam by donnie that premiered here at triangle last June starring Wade McCollum as Kenneth/Kate Marlowe.

It now has a new name, but the same playwright and actor bringing the story to the stage. With the encouragement of the Tony Award-winning playwright of "Memphis" Joe DiPietro and many others, the show will have a limited run off-Broadway.

There will be no full production produced by triangle at the Sandy Plaza/Sanctuary stage during this time.



Starring

Wade McCollum

LIMITED RUN

SCHEDULED TO OPEN FALL 2023

The New York Production Team

Producer - Donald Horn/triangle productions!

General Management - Visceral Entertainment

Publicist Keith Sherman & Associates Public Relations

Logo Design Desk Tidy Design Ltd

Set Design Walt Spangler

Lighting Design Jamie Roderick

Sound Design Kevin Heard

Costume Design Jeffrey Hinshaw - Sewwhatpdx



This is a big move, and we want you to know that it will take away from our September and November shows - we hope you don't mind. Don't forget about us! You can come to New York and see the show as we make our debut off-Broadway-we'd love to have you!

We'll come back for the beginning of 2024 with a three-show season.

If you wait-it will be worth it!



ELEANOR

Margie Boule' returns to our stage in a one-person show about one of the most influential women in the 20th century, Eleanor Roosevelt.



Perfect Relationship. Set in the 1950s when you had to hide your sexuality or lose your job, livelihood, and even your family. Did you know that some people even had a secret door to another's home?

FLO

This show has been in the works for several years. Even during the pandemic, I was working on it with Mary Wilson of The Supremes, until her untimely passing. The show deals with the aforementioned girl group before they became famous.



• Season tickets will go on sale June 1st - all 3 shows are only $96.00.

• Single ticket purchases will go on sale July 1st - tickets range from $15-$35.

This will be the 14th year that we have not raised our ticket prices. We also do not charge any handling or service charges or exchange fees.

