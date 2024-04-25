Video: Get A First Look At SOUTH PACIFIC at Fulton Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get a first look at Fulton Theater's production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's South Pacific! Check out the cast in action in this all-new video.

Since its debut in 1949, South Pacific quickly captured the hearts of theatergoers worldwide, earning critical acclaim and many prestigious awards, including seventeen Tony Awards and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The Fulton Theatre is thrilled to produce this beloved musical, bringing its timeless themes of love, prejudice, and the complexities of human connection to Lancaster audiences.

From the creators of some of the most beloved musicals in history comes a story that transcends time and place. Set against the backdrop of World War II, "South Pacific" tells the story of two parallel love affairs: the first between Nellie Forbush, a young American nurse, and Emile de Becque, a French plantation owner; and the second between Lt. Joseph Cable, a U.S. Marine, and Liat, a young Tonkinese woman. As these couples navigate the challenges of war, prejudice, and societal expectations, they ultimately discover the transformative power of love and the importance of embracing diversity and understanding.

Leading the cast are William Michals (Broadway: South Pacific (Emile de Becque), Beauty and the Beast (The Beast, Gaston), Bright Star, and the 2023 revival of Parade (Det. Starnes)) as Emile de Becque, Carolyn Anne Miller (Fulton: 9 to 5 (Doralee), Something Rotten (Portia/">Portia)) as Nellie Forbush, Jake Goz (Fulton debut, regional lead roles in Kinky Boots, Grease, Joseph… as Lt. Joe Cable, and Lydia Gaston (Broadway: Miss Saigon, The King and I) as Bloody Mary.

Filled with unforgettable melodies such as "Some Enchanted Evening," "I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair," and "Bali Ha'i," Rodgers & Hammerstein's South Pacific features a score that continues to resonate with audiences of all ages. Combined with a powerful narrative that tackles themes of racial prejudice and the human cost of war, the musical remains as relevant today as it was when it first premiered on Broadway over 70 years ago.

Tickets for Rodgers & Hammerstein's South Pacific are on sale now and can be purchased online at thefulton.org or by calling the box office at 717-397-7425. Performances will run from April 19th - May 19th, 2024, with evening and matinee showtimes available.

Full Cast: Mark Aldrich (Seabee/Radio Operator Bob MaCaffrey), Mathew Bautista Seabee/Henry), Joe Capstick (Professor.), Gabi Chun (Liat), Mary Beth Donahoe (Ensign Dinah Murphy), Mark Donaldson (Stewpot/Dance Capt), Lydia Gaston (Bloody Mary), David Girolmo (Captain George Brackett), Jake Goz (Lt. Joe Cable), Gabriella Green (Ensemble), Matthew Irani (Seabee), Todd Lawson (Luther Billis), Esther Lee (Ensemble), Trevail Maurice (Seabee, Yeoman Herbert Quale), William Michals (Emile de Becque), Carolyn Anne Miller (Nellie Forbush), James Patterson (Cmdr. William Harbison), Alexander Ríos (Lt. Buzz Adams/ Seabee), Camila V. Romero (Ensemble), TroyLi Fan Santiago (Jerome), Melody Rose King (Ngana).

South Pacific, with music by Richard Rodgers and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, with book by Oscar Hammerstein II and Joshua Logan. Directed by Marc Robin and Curt Dale Clark, Choreographed by Marc Robin. Ben McNaboe (Music Director), Sam Groisser (Associate Music Director), Ivan Dario Cano (Production Stage Manager), Liz Patton (Assistant Stage Manager), William James Mohney (Scenic Designer), Paul Black (Lighting Designer), Shannon Slatton (Sound Designer), Jane Stein (Costume Designer), Meg Valentine (Props Designer), Colin Riebel (Video Designer), Joey Abramowicz (Casting Associate), Kevin S. Foster II (Wig Designer), Bob Cline (Casting Director).