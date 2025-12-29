Point Park Offers 10% Discount On Summer Camps

🎭 NEW! Pittsburgh Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pittsburgh & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Point Park University's popular summer camps and pre-college intensives are open for early registration, offering a 10% holiday early bird discount until January 12, 2026 for tuition-based camps.

This summer's offerings include musical theater, STEAM design and robotics, entrepreneurship, creative writing, choreography and more. All camps take place on Point Park University's Downtown campus.

Back again this summer for aspiring performers is Point Park University's Musical Theatre Summer Intensive which offers a comprehensive and immersive experience for aspiring performers. This two-week musical theatre summer program provides students with rigorous training in acting, singing, and dance, preparing them for potential careers in musical theatre. Housing on campus is optional for students.

The Dungeons and Dragons camp, a program that teaches students problem solving and teamwork via the popular role-playing fantasy board game, is back as is the forensic science program which stresses observation and information gathering skills.

New this summer is a program for students interested in learning more about influencing. “We're really excited about our new influencer program that helps students understand and how to use communication, multi-media and visual skills in effective ways,” said Vince Rugani Director, Pre-College Programs at Point Park University.

Camps and pre-college intensive programs are taught by professionals in their fields and include some Point Park University faculty. Opportunities for on-campus housing are available for students 14 and older.

Visit details and registration for more.

