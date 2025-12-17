ROMERO & JULIET World Premiere Opens At The Greer Cabaret Theatre In February

🎭 NEW! Pittsburgh Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pittsburgh & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Matt Kontur and Makayla Wynn will star as the titular characters in the world premiere of the new zombie rock musical ROMERO & JULIET. The show will open at The Greer Cabaret Theatre in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in February on Friday the 13th and conclude its limited engagement with two additional shows on Valentine's Day

The show also stars Becki Toth as Nessa (Juliet's Nurse) and Ben Sheedy as Uncle Larry (Friar Lawrence). Rounding out the cast are Vince Tresco as Sergeant George, Max Suwarno as Cutie O, Tristan Smith as Punxsutawney, Mikayla Keyes as Richmond, Ruth Waiwaiole as Notre Dame, Kendal Williams as Barbara Evans, and Ben Allen Carter as Sergeant Abrams.

Set in Verona, Pennsylvania, the show fuses Shakespeare's timeless tale of star-crossed lovers with the zombie lore of Pittsburgh's own George Romero, drawing stylistic inspiration from cult favorites such as LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS. The musical follows Romero, a regional guardsman and distant relative of the filmmaker, who meets zombie Juliet at a music festival called Deadstock on Friday the 13th in September 1985. What could possibly go wrong?

Written by Broadway veterans Scott Logsdon and Aaron Gandy, Romero & Juliet recently held a sold-out, star-studded concert presentation at New York's Cutting Room, following its initial Latrobe concert premiere in May, presented by Split Stage Productions.

The show's original score channels the sound of 1980s pop legends including Madonna, Bon Jovi, George Michael, Boy George, and Jim Steinman.

"We could not be more thrilled to have this show premiere in Pittsburgh, the home of George Romero," said Logsdon. "His zombie movies are part of the rich cultural history of Steel City, and we are over the moon happy that Christopher Patrick, who worked with legendary SFX artist and Romero collaborator Tom Savini, will be creating the zombie special effects."

Logsdon will direct the show, which will have musician direction by Ben Brosche and choreography by Mike Greer. The show is being produced by BDE Entertainment and will be sponsored by FireWhistle Brewing.

"We have assembled a cast of beloved Pittsburgh stage vets and remarkable up and coming talents from Point Park and Slippery Rock Universities," added Gandy. "I keep pinching myself that we are debuting this cast in this show at the beautiful Greer Cabaret Theatre with the great folks at the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust."

Tickets will go on sale soon and will be able to be purchased at https://trustarts.org/pct_home/visit/facilities/cabaret or calling 412-456-6666.

