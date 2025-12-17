Video: A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL at Pittsburgh CLO

🎭 NEW! Pittsburgh Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pittsburgh & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Get a first look at Pittsburgh CLO's 33rd annual staging of A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL from December 13–23, 2025, at the Byham Theater.

This year’s production, directed by Scott Evans, features newly announced casting led by Tony Award winner Denis O’Hare as Ebenezer Scrooge. Tickets are available by phone at 412-456-6666 or online via the Pittsburgh CLO box office.

Executive Producer Mark Fleischer said the production “captures the spirit of ‘past, present, and future,’” noting the mix of longtime performers, first-year cast members, and students from the CLO Academy returning for the holiday season. O’Hare joins the company with extensive stage and screen credits, including Take Me Out, Assassins, American Horror Story, and True Blood.

Pittsburgh Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL (Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center) 9.2% of votes 2. THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME (Paragon Theatre) 8.7% of votes 3. THE PROM (Stage 62) 8.5% of votes Vote Now!