Louisa May Alcott's LITTLE WOMEN Sets Box Office Records at the City Theatre

City Theatre’s recently completed production of Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women, written by Lauren Gunderson and directed by Kaja Dunn, set box office sales records following its run between November 15 and December 13 (including a five-show extension week). For only the third time in the organization’s history, over 6,000 individuals attended one of 26 public performances of this co-commissioned City Theatre adaptation of the classic novel.

The production enjoyed a total audience of 6,006 in City Theatre’s 246-seat Main Stage (selling at 94% capacity) and grossed over $198,000 in ticket sales – also a record high for the 51-year-old organization.

City Theatre partnered with the Allegheny Regional Asset District’s RAD Pass program to provide 367 free tickets to community members with a library card; and 404 tickets were sold to one of the schedule’s three “pay-what-you-want” performances, ensuring that price was not a barrier to attendance, with tickets as low as five dollars ($5).

The 3,469 single and group tickets (including two sold-out student matinees) issued to the production are the most ever for a subscription season production (surpassing Eve Ensler’s The Good Body from 2006, which sold 3,151).

It is estimated that 25% of attendees (1,728 tickets) were first-time visitors to City Theatre. As one patron attested, “(I was) blown away. First time at City Theatre and won’t be the last. Can’t wait to see more. The show was fantastic and actors and crew were flawless. Great experience!”

The success of Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women is yet another example of the popularity of Lauren Gunderson in Pittsburgh. The first two parts of her Pemberley trilogy (Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley and The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley), produced in 2023 and 2024, were also excellent draws at the box office, historically ranking fifth and sixth, respectively, in terms of total revenue. Ms. Gunderson has been identified as the most produced living playwright in the United States by American Theatre magazine, based on its research, in 2017, 2019, 2022, and 2025.

During its ongoing recovery from the pandemic shutdown in 2020 and 2021, City Theatre continues to experience strong attendance growth. Subscriptions are up four percent (4%) over last year (currently at 2,004 subscribers for the 2025/26 season) though still below pre-pandemic levels; and, in addition to the Pemberley plays, titles such as POTUS Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, What the Constitution Means to Me, and Fat Ham have proven strong audience draws, reaching the top 11 in single and group sales (box office data is readily available as far back as 2006).

City Theatre has produced over 350 shows in its history.

Top Grossing Main Season Shows (since 2006):

1. Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women by Lauren Gunderson (2025/2026)

2. Hand to God by Robert Askins (2016/2017)

3. POTUS Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive by Selina Fillinger (2024/2025)

4. The Good Body by Eve Ensler (2006/2007)

5. Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley by Lauren Gunderson (2023/2024)

Most Attended Main Season Shows (since 2006):

1. The Good Body by Eve Ensler (2006/2007)

2. Hand to God by Robert Askins (2016/2017)

3. Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women by Lauren Gunderson (2025/2026)

4. Vanya, Sonia, Masha & Spike by Christopher Durang (2013/2014)

5. The 39 Steps by Patrick Barlow (2010/2011)

City Theatre’s production of Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women featured Annalisa D’Aguilar, Zanny Laird, Alex Manalo, Nancy McNulty, Nell Murphy, Brenden Peifer, and Juan Rivera Lebron. The creative team included: scenic design by Anne Mundell, costume design by Hugh Hanson, lighting design by Latrice Lovett, sound design and original composition by Pan-Pan Gou, and dramaturgy by Kristi Good. The production was stage managed by Taylor Meszaros. Evan Vines served as understudy. The play was co-commissioned and shares a Rolling World Premiere with City Theatre, Northlight Theatre, People’s Light, and TheatreWorks Silicon Valley.

In addition to a strong audience response, the production enjoyed strong critical acclaim. One final note of significance, especially for longtime patrons of the City Theatre concession bar, 472 Nancy B’s Bakery cookies were consumed by audiences during this production, an average of 18 cookies per performance.

