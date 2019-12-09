BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Awards Update: GREASE - Pittsburgh CLO - Benedum Center Leads Best Musical!

There's just a few weeks left to make your voice heard and submit your votes for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Pittsburgh:

Best Actor in a Musical (professional)

Clay Aiken - GREASE - Pittsburgh CLO - Benedum Center 43%

Justin Matthew Sargent - ROCK OF AGES - Pittsburgh CLO - Benedum Center 31%

Jeffrey Way - AMERICAN IDIOT - The Summer Company 3%

Best Actor in a Play (professional)

Jordon Ross Weinhold - THE OLD CURIOSITY SHOP - PICT Classic Theatre 38%

Doug Harris - A FEW GOOD MEN - Pittsburgh Public Theater 7%

Ryan Patrick Kearney - A FEW GOOD MEN - Pittsburgh Public Theater 5%

Best Actress in a Musical (professional)

Jackie Burns - GREASE - Pittsburgh CLO - Benedum Center 32%

Betty Buckley - HELLO DOLLY - Pittsburgh CLO - Benedum Center 28%

Mei Lu Barnum - GREASE - Pittsburgh CLO - Benedum Center 8%

Best Actress in a Play (professional)

Erika Cuenca - THE HEIRESS - PICT Classic Theatre 27%

Sheila McKenna - PIPELINE - Pittsburgh City Theatre 15%

Alison Weisgall - A FEW GOOD MEN - Pittsburgh Public Theater 8%

Best Musical (professional)

GREASE - Pittsburgh CLO - Benedum Center 39%

HELLO DOLLY - Pittsburgh CLO - Benedum Center 27%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Lincoln Park PAC 5%

Best New Play

THE OLD CURIOSITY SHOP - PICT Classic Theatre 38%

WHERE DO WE SIT ON THE BUS? - City Theatre 13%

THE BLOODLESS JUNGLE - Red Masquers 8%

Best Play (professional)

SWEAT - Pittsburgh Public Theater 27%

A FEW GOOD MEN - Pittsburgh Public Theater 13%

THE HEIRESS - PICT Classic Theatre 12%

Theater of the Year

Pittsburgh CLO - Benedum Center 46%

PICT Classic Theatre 19%

Pittsburgh Public Theatre 5%

