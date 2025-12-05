Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre to Premiere New Version of THE NUTCRACKER in 2027

🎭 NEW! Pittsburgh Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pittsburgh & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre will debut an all-new production of The Nutcracker in December 2027. This is an opportunity for both PBT and for Pittsburgh audiences to experience an updated adaptation of this cherished holiday tradition.

With concept by PBT artistic director Adam W. McKinney and choreography by Trey McIntyre, PBT's all-new The Nutcracker, set in early 20th-century Pittsburgh, will stay true to the beloved classic story and promises to be a unique and unforgettable experience. Susan Roemer will design costumes, sets will be designed by Beowulf Boritt and lighting by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew.

PBT's all-new The Nutcracker will feature new choreography, costumes, sets and Pittsburgh-inspired themes that celebrate the city's rich and eclectic histories. While maintaining Tchaikovsky's score and beloved characters, updates will also include an expanded storyline and a few new characters. The themes explored in this production are those of family, transformation, adventure, community and, of course, magic.

Productions of The Nutcracker typically have a 20-year lifespan due to the wear on costumes and sets. PBT's revised The Nutcracker is an opportunity to move this classic ballet forward, blending cutting-edge design and technology with timeless storytelling. PBT will announce updates on characters, plotline, sets, and costumes over the next two years, so that audiences will feel included in this creative journey, building excitement for the new version and a sense of shared ownership in this Pittsburgh milestone.