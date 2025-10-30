The Arts Academy of Sedona to Present Halloween Comedy and Masquerade Ball

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready to laugh your mask off this Halloween! On October 31st, the Arts Academy of Sedona is turning up the tricks and treats with an unforgettable night of stand-up comedy, dancing, and Halloween festivities at their finest.

The evening kicks off at 7:00 PM with a comedy show featuring the brilliantly dark and disarmingly funny Aaron Foster, whose award-winning solo show Mostly Jokes was named Best Solo Show at the Tucson Fringe Festival. Described by critics as "a laugh every twenty seconds" and "subversively hilarious, laugh out loud gallows humor," Foster takes the audience on a wild ride through family chaos, mental health, and self-deprecating wit. As the Hollywood Fringe Festival notes, "He is a charismatic storyteller with impeccable wit."

A former host of HGTV's FreeStyle, Foster has performed in comedy clubs across the West Coast, charming audiences with his sharp storytelling and dry, deeply human humor. Influenced by icons like Mike Birbiglia, Maria Bamford, and Marc Maron, his work will leave you laughing, thinking-and maybe slightly concerned.

Once the laughter fades (but your grin doesn't), the night transforms into Sedona's most dazzling Masquerade Dance Party, led by none other than the incomparable DJ Nathan Quinn. An acclaimed creative leader, former Elite and Ford model for brands like Armani and Versace, and founder of By Design Entertainment International, he is renowned for his impact as a DJ, in fashion, and social advocacy.

The masquerade begins at 9:00 PM, and trust us-you'll want to stay for the beats, the mystery, and the best-dressed masks in town.

Doors open at 6:30 PM, and guests will enjoy light appetizers and beverages as part of the evening's festivities.

So grab your costume, your mask, and your sense of humor-because this Halloween, Sedona's hottest ticket isn't for the haunted house... It's for the comedy show and dance floor.

Both events take place at The New Room, located at 110 Indian Cliffs Rd, in Sedona. Tickets for Mostly Jokes are $25 in advance, $35 at the door.