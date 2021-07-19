Puppet Pandemonium Returns To Phoenix Stage with All Puppet Players

All Puppet Players have announced their 2021/2022 theater season, as they continue their residence at Playhouse on the Park at The Central Arts Plaza. 1850 N. Central Avenue, Phoenix, 85004.

The 2021 season will start with the creepy opener "Creature From the Black Lagoon", running October 1st - 30th. Watch as these puppets take you to the depths of the Amazonian jungle where a strange prehistoric beast lurks. A group of scientists team up to brave the most perilous pieces of land South America has to offer. But the journey is nothing compared to the danger posed underneath the water's surf. Below the depths of the lagoon lies a monster, the likes of which has never been seen on stage. Sound scary? Not when APP aims their pop-culture infused, quick-witted insanity on one of the world's most famous MONSTERS!

Next, strip off your scuba gear and grab that holiday spirit, as APP's R-rated holiday tradition "Die Hard: A Christmas Story", begins November 26th - December 30th. Follow our puppet Bruce Willis as he tries to save his wife and several others from master criminal Hans Gruber during a Christmas party. Nothing is safe and no holiday memory unsoiled while the puppets wreak havoc on the holidays with caroling, gunfights, curse words, and all the puppet anarchy you can shake a yule log at. Welcome to the party, pal! Note For DIE HARD: December 11th is our white elephant gift exchange night. The entire audience is being asked to bring a wrapped "funny" gift of no more than $5. At intermission cast, crew and audience will swap gifts and open them. This event sells out, so get your tickets now!

Do "ALL DOGS" go to heaven? Find out when puppets and Quentin Tarantino collide in "Reservoir Dogs", taking a walk on February 4th - March 5th, 2022. Tarantino's timeless classic will star canine-counterparts (that's right, all the characters are dog puppets) to tell the story of a group of thieves who try to pull of the biggest heist of their lives. Only to find out that one of them... might be a dog catcher! If you like puppets, dogs, comedy, and all out craziness, you are barking up the RIGHT tree! Come join us for one of the biggest shows APP has ever tried to un-leash. Boom! Dog-pun! Trust us, that will not be the last one.

To round out this celebratory 10th season, the puppets finish it off with the show that started it all, "Hamlet Has No Legs" dramatically entering stage right on May 6th - June 4th. Watch as they re-imagine literature's most famous tragedy as an off-the-wall, all-puppet production. Puppets break the fourth wall, bounce off of curtains, crack R-Rated jokes and prove that Shakespeare most famous tragedy ... just might be a comedy.

To convert your money into tickets, call 602-254-2151 or for more information, visit the ALL PUPPET PLAYERS web site at: www.allpuppetplayers.com.