Arizona Theatre Company Sunday Podcast To Explore 'Finding Inspiration In Quarantine'

Arizona Theatre Company's podcast series, Hang & Focus, will feature a 'deep dive into our new world of creativity, or at least the new world for now,' according to co-host and ATC Artistic Director of Learning & Education Jasmine Roth who, with co-host Will Rogers, ATC Director of Artistic Programs, will interview producers, playwrights and performers from across the country on Sunday about Finding Inspiration in Quarantine.

The Hang & Focus podcast series is available on the Arizona Theatre Company website as well as on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and YouTube.

The Sunday, podcast guests will discuss how they are being affected by the shutdown, how they're finding the will to create, and how Zoom isn't a fail-safe for theatre. The panel also will offer their choices for what they are watching, reading and listening to...or not, and, where they're drawing inspiration.

Panelists include Steppenwolf Ensemble Member Caroline Neff; ATC Artistic Associate, playwright and television writer and producer christopher oscar peña; Actors Theatre of Louisville Artistic Producer Emily Tarquin; and Shavanna Calder, actor and Creative Director of Mujer! Magazine.

Listeners also will be introduced to Rachel Burttram and Brendan Powers, the husband-and-wife team behind Tiny Theatre, a response to the shuttering of all theatres in the wake of COVID-19. The couple performs three times a week from inside a guest-room closet in their Fort Myers, Fla. home.

They'll also talk about their new Tiny Talks interview series that will debut with a conversation with Daniels and his wife and actor Veronika Duerr. Burttram and Powers will do Tiny Interviews with ATC artists throughout the upcoming season.

The podcast also will feature a call with Ido Levron, Video Supervisor with New York City's Public Theater, who will discuss what artists can do to support their digital work.

On Friday, ATC Artistic Director Sean Daniels will speak with Broadway composer and lyricist Larry O'Keefe (Bat Boy: The Musical, Legally Blond: The Musical and Heathers: The Musical) and Tempe Center for the Arts Artistic Director Ralph Remington.

For more information, visit www.arizonatheatre.org.

